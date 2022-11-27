Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

The best Christmas gifts for the hard to buy for

5 minutes to read
Jenni Mortimer
By
Jenni Mortimer

Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor

We all have someone in our lives who feels virtually impossible to buy for.

Maybe they say they don’t need anything this year, or they have cupboards so full you genuinely believe they could get

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.