The best Christmas gifts for the hard to buy for

We all have someone in our lives who feels virtually impossible to buy for.

Maybe they say they don’t need anything this year, or they have cupboards so full you genuinely believe they could get cast on an episode of Hoarders.

Our hard-to-buy-for list is perfect for that tricky person and even the person who turns up unannounced - it’s happened to us all at least once.

This list is full of treasures, from cookbooks to cocktails and even a feature from our favourite Black Fern.

Slowlife lunch bag

Slowlife Lunch Bag. Photo / Supplied

One of the best gifts to give that tricky to buy for person is a hamper full of goodies they may not have tried. Think craft beer, dressings, fancy oils and dips all packaged in a bag that will serve them for years.

$95 from Slowlife

Two Raw Sisters – Simple Fancy

Two Raw Sisters - Simple Fancy. Photo / Supplied

If they are tricky to buy for they might be a fussier eater too. This book has simple, delicious meals by Kiwi sisters Margo and Rosa Flanagan and will keep even the trickiest of tastes happy.

$39 from The Warehouse

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14+

Iphone 14. Photo / Supplied

Everyone knows someone with their phone smashed to pieces who is one swipe away from a visit to White Cross. Treat them to the ultimate upgrade with the latest iPhone 14 which has all the bells and whistles and a game-changing camera. Just be sure to throw in a protective case too.

Starting at $1,599 from Apple

Ecoya Sandalwood and Amber hand soap

Ecoya Sandalwood and Amber hand soap. Photo / Supplied

If you know someone who is always on the go then this is the gift for them. It’s hard to find solace in a busy life, but the ritual of washing your hands with a beautiful soap can change the pace of anyone’s day.

$29.95 from Ecoya

Oxfam Unwrapped cards

Oxfam Unwrapped Cards. Photo / Supplied

Oxfam unwrapped cards help fund their work in the Pacific and beyond. From gifting clean water, to tools for farming and even chickens, these are the gifts that truly do it all.

Prices vary at Oxfam

Native Eye paint by numbers

Native Eye paint by numbers. Photo / Supplied

Do you struggle to unwind and spend hours on your phone each evening when you know you should be relaxing? This gift is perfect for making sure you rest your mind while doing a little paint-by-numbers.

$37.90 from Native Eye

Lululemon Everywhere belt bag

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. Photo / Supplied

There’s a reason this bag went viral on TikTok – it’s kind of everything. From festivals to the mall and beyond. It’s got just enough room for the essentials while packing hands-free fun.

$55 from Lululemon

Glasshouse White Christmas candle

Glasshouse White Chirstmas Candle. Photo / Supplied

While it’s hard to pick a favourite, the White Christmas scent from Glasshouse is universally loved and the packaging is perfectly boujee.

$64.95 from Glasshouse Fragrances

Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality set

Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality set. Photo / Supplied

Ever seen Grandad hit virtual blocks out of the sky? Make Christmas day hilarious for the whole family with this gamer’s dream gift.

$749 from The Market

Better Beer

Better Beer Six Pack. Photo / Supplied

There’s nobody more popular on Christmas day than the person who turns up with a refreshing six-pack. Be that person.

$17.99 from New World

Disney+ subscription

Disney + Subscription. Photo / Supplied

My favourite streaming platform of the year goes to Disney+ and that’s why it’s made my list as one of the best subscriptions to gift. From New Girl to Criminal Minds and all the latest blockbusters in between – girl’s got range.

$129.99 annually from Disney +

Acme & Co Roman cup and saucer - Kawakawa

Acme & Co Roman cup and saucer. Photo / Supplied

Nobody does perfect coffee vessels as good as Acme & Co does and this Kawakawa-coloured cup and saucer is every bit as beautiful as it practical.

$25 from The Market

Simon Lewis Wards Jumbo Jetplane

Simon Lewis Wards Jumbo Jetplane. Photo / Supplied

Kiwiana is perfectly encompassed in Simon Lewis Ward’s creations and these glass jetplane wall hangings are the cream of the crop.

$260 from Simon Lewis Wards

Frank Green drink bottle

Frank Green Bottle. Photo / Supplied

When it comes to emotional support drink bottles – thanks TikTok – this one is the best of the best. Keeping your water cool all day long and keeping you super stylish.

$64.99 from Frank Green

Memorial plant

Memorial Rose. Photo / Supplied

If you’ve lost a loved one this year, why not head to your local garden centre and pick out a tree or flower to plant in their honour this Christmas? The loving memory rose is a beautiful reminder of that precious person.

$39.45 from The Plant Store

Ruby Tui – Straight Up

Ruby Tui -Straight Up. Photo / Supplied

She’s a national treasure and this Christmas she’s sure to be under the Christmas tree of nearly as many Kiwis as she has fans.

$30.99 from Mighty Ape

Lighthouse Mt Difficulty barrel-aged gin

Mount Difficulty Lighthouse Gin. Photo / Supplied

This limited edition fare has arrived just in time for Christmas. Having rested in pinot noir barrels, its gorgeous golden colour shines through.

$140 for two from The Foley Wine Club

Ecostore Family Favourites

Ecostore Family Favourites Pack. Photo / Supplied

There’s truly nothing more painstaking than trying to get the house ready for Christmas visitors. Make it easy for your humble host with this family favourites pack from Ecostore.

$63.99 from Ecostore

Baileys Strawberries and Cream

Baileys Strawberries & Cream. Photo / Supplied

I mean, do I really need to say any more?

$33.99 from The Market

Voucher

Voucher. Photo / Supplied

From Bunnings to Superette. From Repco to Mecca. From Countdown to the spa. You simply cannot go wrong with a voucher.