The best Christmas gifts for adults

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

It’s time to gather, time to raise a glass and time to rip open those hand-selected Christmas gifts.

But while we are keen to fast-forward to the festivities of December 25 - Moët firmly in hand - first we have to get through gift shopping.

It can be tricky to know what to buy your hubby, mother-in-law or your Gen-Z daughter’s new boyfriend who wears Crocs unironically.

So we’ve made it easy for you with our carefully curated gift guide for all the adults in your life. From the perfectly pampered to the outdoor obsessed, we’ve got you covered this Christmas.

Perfectly pampered

Diptyque Baies Carousel Candle

Diptyque Baies Carousel Candle. Image / Supplied

Nobody does Christmas quite like Diptyque and this epic carousel candle is giving all the festive feels. Baies is one of the most iconic scents from the brand so you know you can’t go wrong with it.

$202 from Mecca

Patchology sampler kit

Patchology sampler kit. Photo / Supplied

It’s been a long hard slog of a year. De-stress and de-puff for this year’s Christmas parties with these Patchology eye patches. Perfect for that person who has a really stressful job that you don’t fully understand. Transponster?

$26 from Mecca

Dermalogica personalised skincare set

Dermalogica personalised skincare set. Photo / Supplied

If they are a skincare junky, then Dermalogica is likely high on their list of must-haves. This kit contains everything they need for lush, glowy skin year-round.

$255 from Dermalogica

Triumph & Disaster On the Road

Triumph & Disaster On the Road. Photo / Supplied

One for the bloke in your life who deserves some pampering – don’t they all? Chuck this one in his bag for those summer roadies!

$99 from Triumph & Disaster

Emma Lewisham sleeping mask

Emma Lewisham Sleeping Mask. Photo / Supplied

Out of all the skincare releases this year, this one was my favourite. This transformative mask feels and smells delicious while going on and is soaked up by thirsty skin. By morning you’ll be glowing brighter than your Christmas tree.

$125 from Emma Lewisham

Lush Snow Fairy pack

Lush snow fairy pack. Photo / Supplied

Snow Fairy is as iconic as the tooth fairy and she’s the perfect gift for that Gen-Z you don’t quite understand. Is she doing a TikTok? A TikTack? A Tuk-Tuk? You’ll never know.

$69 from Lush

Jeunora collagen pack $88

Jeunora beaut brain gift set. Photo / Supplied

You won’t ever reach your personal skincare peak if your insides aren’t happy. And this pack from Jeunora is packed full of the best skin-loving stuff.

$88 from Jeunora

Skintopia Facial voucher

Skintopia gift voucher. Photo / Supplied

The best facial I have had in years was found at Skintopia and therefore it’s top of my beauty voucher list. Gift this one to the mum who never treats herself to “me time”. It’s more important than you think and she deserves it more than she will ever know.

$150 from Skintopia

Salon Pro rechargeable straightening brush

Salon Po rechargeable straightening brush. Photo / Supplied

Did someone say cordless and under $100? Who is she? Chuck her in your bag for a trip away and chuck her under the tree for an instant win.

$72.99 from Chemist Warehouse

JVN trusted trio essentials

JVN trio set. Photo / Supplied

The undisputed king of hair Jonathan Van Ness has you covered this Christmas. The scent is unisex perfected – even more so than Khloe and Lamar’s “Unbreakable” perfume. Ironic isn’t it?

$55 from Sephora

A little bit luxe

Dyson gen5 detect vacuum

Dyson gen5 detect vacuum. Photo / Supplied

Did you get Hosking for secret Santa? Same! We know this one is luxe, but we also can’t help but hope it finds its way under our tree. If the clip-on nozzles of past models keep getting misplaced, fear not. This model has it built inside the main pipe and it’s kind of everything.

$1599 from Dyson

Amberjack Candle

Amberjack candle. Photo / Supplied

Easily the best small business I stumbled upon this year - Amberjack candle scents are simply superior. Their whiskey scent has our hearts, but smoked lavender has the masses.

$25 from Amberjack

Havaianas x Market Zip flip flops

Havaianas x Market Zip flip flops. Photo / Supplied

Ever hoped your jandals could suddenly turn into a slipper as the night gets cold? Now they can. These might just be my favourite gift for the 2022 season. Someone send Justin Bieber a pair immediately.

$160 from Havaianas

Saben Birdie bag

Saben Birdie Bag. Photo / Supplied

When it comes to luxe and Kiwi-owned, it doesn’t get more iconic than Saben. Our pick is the Birdie bag, which is perfect for everywhere, from the local café to a night out with the girls.

$339 from Saben

New Balance 550

New Balance 550s. Photo / Supplied

If you want to know the official shoe brand of 2022, it’s New Balance. Everyone from your 15-year-old sister to your 51-year-old dad wants them. And rightly so, they are it.

$200 from New Balance

Michael Hill Tennis bracelet

Michael Hill Bracelet. Photo / Supplied

I’m not sure if you’re aware but your mum/grandma/partner/ has done so much for you and while money isn’t a measure of appreciation, if she’s like me and her love language is gifts, this might just spark a fire.

$449 from Michael Hill

New Era Yankies oversize t-shirt

New Era Yankees Oversize Tee. Photo / Supplied

He likes sport, wears a lot of white T-shirts and always smells like CK One. This is the gift for him.

$89 from Superette

Lululemon Align leggings

Lululemon Leggings. Photo / Supplied

The Align leggings are beloved for a reason. These Lululemon tights are buttery soft, perfectly cut and still look new after 100 Shavasanas and 643 Namastes.

$135 from Lululemon

Deadly Ponies card wallet

Deadly Ponies card wallet. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand brand Deadly Ponies absolutely pops off at Christmas time. And this wallet is perfect for the special person in your life who is a minimalist but likes to keep it stylish.

$159 from Deadly Ponies

Assembly Label shirring dress

Assembly Label dress. Photo / Supplied

When scouring the internet for the perfect summer dress I kept coming up short. How could a dress take me from day to night while also being light and comfortable? Insert the shirring dress, it’s everything you could want and more and it’s what I’ll be wearing on Christmas day.

$240 from Assembly Label

Ode to the Outdoors

Kiwi Slam

Kiwi Slam. Photo / Supplied

It was the hottest-selling item on our 2021 list and it’s back for 2022. The fun game is the best way to get the family together for some outdoor fun and, just like any good reunion, it’s full of twists.

$109 from Kiwi Games

Oniva: Gardener seat and tools

Oniva: Gardener seat and tools. Photo / Supplied

Forget the gardening cushion and knee pads, this seat and tool combo will have the green thumb in your life enjoying their time in the garden without the aches and pains.

$204.99 from Mighty Ape

Ice breaker Merino Quantum III Long sleeve zip hoodie

Ice Breaker Merino Quantum III Long sleeve zip hoodie. Photo / Supplied

If it’s a hike on a summer night or tucked under a puffer for an alpine crossing, this is the ultimate essential for the outdoorsy bloke in your life.

$299.99 from Icebreaker

Fisherman hat

Cotton On hat. Photo / Supplied

It will take you from the festival to the beach, to the backyard and back. The marble print is our top pick for a timeless style with edge.

$19.99 from Cotton On

Nood Terrace Lounger

Nood terrace lounger. Photo / Supplied

Inspired by Tito Agnoli’s P3 lounger, the terrace lounger is more aesthetically pleasing than Jason Mamoa on a beach. The ultimate gift for someone setting up their forever home, or for the stylish sun-lover in your life.

$299.95 from Nood

Green Kleen car cleaning kit

Green Kleen Car Care Kit. Photo / Supplied

It’s not often you hear “natural” and “car care” in the same sentence, so that’s why this gem made our “best of” list. This 6-piece bucket pack is perfect for the car lover in your life.

$39.99 from The Market

Smiley x The Market Basketball

Smiley x The Market Basketball. Photo / Supplied

Is it a piece of décor? Is it for playing? Is it a gift for that cool Croc-wearing youth in your life who you simply cannot figure out? Yes to all of the above.

$169 from Market

Sunnylife splash speaker

Sunnylife Speaker. Photo / Supplied

It’s not a pool party without some sweet tunes, and this Sunnylife speaker will give you the sweetest sound while also being waterproof.

$36.99 from Amazon Surf

Bestway Lay-Z Spa

Bestway Lay-Z Spa. Photo / Supplied

It’s not often you can combine “inflatable” and “aesthetic” but this spa ticks both boxes. It’s perfect for two people to cosy up in on a summer night and unlike the huge ‘90s style spas, this one won’t sit on your deck for 25 years growing its own eco-system.

$779.99 from The Market

Sunnylife Terry Travel lounger

Sunnylife Terry Travel Lounger. Photo / Supplied

I refuse to apologise for my beach aesthetic theme for 2022. This lounger is terry covered and the design is ridiculously cute. Whether it’s watching the grandkids on the beach, or parking up on a bank at a festival, this lounger is it.

$129.99 from Amazon Surf

The fancy foodie

The Caker cake

The Caker cake. Photo / Supplied

How good is a NZ-founded company though? These cake kits are as tasty as they are beautiful. Our top picks are matcha x cherry and spiced carrot. The perfect gift for that hard to buy for pal.

$30 from The Caker

Black Pineapple Co. Anna’s Pavlova Kit

Black Pineapple Anna's Pavlova Kit. Photo / Supplied

If you don’t want to turn up empty-handed when turning up at your host’s house, this is the gift for you. Pass this over to the host to enjoy the beautiful spoils - but be sure to take on the bartending role to score extra brownie points.

$159 from Black Pineapple

Living Goodness Sauerkraut + Kimchi

Living Goodness Sauerkraut + Kimchi . Photo / Supplied

One of my favourite gifts to receive is a foodie offering I haven’t tried yet. I was gifted Living Goodness kimchi a few years ago and they have been staples in my pantry ever since. Perfect for the foodie trendsetter in your family.

$14.99 from New World

Villa Maria Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

Villa Maria Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Photo / Supplied

It doesn’t get much more Kiwi classic than a Marlborough sav, and this one is one of the best-packing bright flavours of passionfruit and fresh Kaffir lime.

$95.94 per case from Villa Maria Wines

Whittaker’s gingerbread block

Whittakers Gingerbread Block. Photo / Supplied

Who has time to make a full gingerbread house? This Whittaker’s gem hits the spot without the collapsing sugar-coated roof.

$4.79 from Pak’nSave

Retro floral tea towels

Adairs tea towels. Photo / Supplied

Know a Gen Z or Millennial who has finally branched out on their own? These tea towels are so cute, they will add warmth and a sense of home to their new abode.

$23.99 from Adairs

Cristal d’Arques Macassar Flute

Cristal d’Arques Macassar Flute. Photo / Supplied

Bridgerton fan? These flutes are giving all the vibes of the hit Netflix show.

$119.99 from Chef’s Complements

Opinel folding knife

Opinel Folding Knife. Photo / Supplied

Perfect to go from kitchen to garden, to exploration – this stylish knife does it all.

$47.90 from Father Rabbit

Last Jar - Crack Oil

Last Jar Crack Oil. Photo / Supplied

Last Jar has gone from delicious to more delicious in 2022, but its best offering has to be its peanut Crack Oil. Drizzle on ramen, avocado toast, pasta, hummus – literally anything savoury tastes better with a dollop of this.

$14 from Last Jar

Daily Bread - Fruit Mince Pies

Daily Bread Mince Pies. Photo / Supplied

These absolute morsels will have you wondering why you ever dabbled with supermarket mince pies. They are perfectly spicy, soft and honestly a little sexy.

$21 from Daily Bread

