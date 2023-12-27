These are some of the baby names set to become popular in 2024. Photo / Getty Images

With 2023 drawing to a close and 2024 on the horizon, experts have revealed the top trends in baby names for the coming year.

According to Nameberry creator Pamela Redmond, the most popular baby names in 2024 will have a modern flair and new parents will be choosing baby names that are “personally significant”.

“Today’s parents are fixated on sending the right messages with the names they choose. The perfect baby name for 2024 is one that is ahead of the style curve, personally significant, and identity-defining,” Redmond told the Daily Mirror.

Names such as Artemi, Cleo, Lotus, Harlow, Jade, Rose and Carmen are set to be popular baby girl names in 2024.

Baby name consultant Steph Coffield says another trend will be “surnames as first names” and the continued rise in popularity of gender-neutral names such as Carter for boys or Spencer for girls.

One baby boy name described as having “Roman Empire energy” is expected to become popular in the coming year: Otto.

According to baby name consultant and YouTuber SJ Strum, baby names set to become trendy in 2024 includes Otto, Kit, Enzo, Otis, Ronnie and Reuben.

Flower-inspired names are also set to be a hit for baby girls born in 2024. UK-based florist and online gift shop Eflorist has made a list of the most popular floral names for both girls and boys, including Juniper and Orion.