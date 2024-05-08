8 May, 2024 05:57 AM 2 mins to read

Native Dog Beach, Bremer Bay.

It’s not often you get a chance to relocate to a coastal town with a beautiful white sand beach along with a whopping pay rise.

But that’s exactly what is on offer, and it’s right on Kiwis’ doorstep - sort of.

Western Australian beachside community Bremer Bay is offering one lucky person an eye-watering $300,000 to $450,000 wage, a rent-free five-bedroom home and a car if they relocate to their remote town.

So what does the job entail?

Bremer Bay, located on the south coast between Albany and Esperance, is in desperate need a new general practitioner (GP).

According to Indeed, the average Australian GP earns an annual salary of $233,304.

The job comes with a four-wheel drive so the doctor can get around the region, visiting patients both in town and those who live in rural parts.

Alternatively the successful applicant can opt to take 70 per cent of billings instead of the $300,000-$450,000 salary.

“Live rent-free in a scenic location, experiencing the true essence of rural Australia,” the advertisement, listed on Seek said.

“Work within a supportive environment alongside experienced professionals including practice managers, receptionists, nurses, and allied health staff.

“Enjoy autonomy in your practice while receiving ample support and resources to excel in your role.”

Bremer Bay.

For any Kiwi doctors wanting to jump at the chance, the catch is that you must be registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA).

The applicant must also have relevant experience or be willing to train and develop as a rural generalist and “have a strong commitment to delivering high-quality patient care and building lasting relationships within the community”.

Bremer Bay is a five-and-a-half hour drive from Perth and as of 2021 had a population of just over 200.

Over the past 10 years, the beachside town’s population has swelled as high as 6500 people during the Christmas and holiday periods.

Bremer Bay is known for its beautiful beaches, and the main beach is only a ten-minute walk from town.

Every year a pod of over 200 orca visit the town’s shores, where they feed between January and April before disappearing again.



