The $10 dishwasher hack that's been labelled 'genius'

Ever wished you had more room in your dishwasher?

Ever wished you had more room in your dishwasher?

Ever wished you had more room in your dishwasher?

We've all been there, but fortunately one shopper has come up with a genius solution using a $10 product you can get from a number of stores.

Posting in the Kmart Home Decor & Hacks Australia Facebook group, the woman revealed she had purchased the store's Over Sink Dish Drying Rack, which is intended to sit over your sink to dry plates and utensils, as well as defrost food.

"Got this for my sink, however, it also works great as an extra rack for the large utensils in the dishwasher," the shopper wrote, also sharing a photo of the drying rack set up in her dishwasher."

Other fans praised the idea, with many saying they "never thought to use them like that".

"Such a good idea!! I've only ever used mine on the sink. I can't wait to use it in the dishwasher," one person wrote.

The shopper added it to the top shelf of her dishwasher to stole larger utensils. Photo / Facebook / Kmart Home Decor and Hacks.

"I need one just so my kids get the hint the dishes go into the dishwasher not the sink," another mum joked.

"You are a genius, need that for my dishwasher," one commenter wrote.

Another said the "super genius" idea was going to "save me a new machine".

A word of warning though: Kmart doesn't explicitly state their drying rack is dishwasher-safe, meaning there's always a chance your particular dishwasher model may not like it.