Testing 1, 2, 3 ... weekend brunch treats to stock the pantry

Brunch buffet. Photo / 123rf

Any weekend is perfect for an indulgent homemade brunch, but now that the sun is rising earlier, mornings feel that much more luxurious. Here are three items to have on hand for an indulgent at-home brunch.

Granola from The Pantry

Pastry chef Callum Liddicoat of the Park Hyatt’s The Pantry is not just a master of the pastry – he has recently turned his hand to creating at-home treats. You’ll find cookies and cakes and other morning tea treats, but it’s the dark and chewy granola that we keep going back for. This granola is delicious – deeply savoury with whole toasted nuts and seeds, but with dehydrated fruit highlights, and roasted to the perfect point to bring a depth of flavour without crossing the line into the bitterness that your homemade granola can take on when left a minute too long in the oven. Liddicoat has been developing the recipe for years – a bowlful is divine, but just a spoonful will do over Greek yoghurt with a little compote. hyattpantry.co.nz

Callum Liddicoat's granola, from The Pantry, Park Hyatt, Aucklandt. Photo / Supplied

Pic’s Smunchy

We’re loath to fall for a gimmick, but Pic’s new Smunchy peanut butter is the gimmick we’re on board with. It is the perfect blend – a bit of crunch, but with plenty of smooth so that your posh nut butter doesn’t go all hard in the cupboard. Remember to flip your jar upside down in the pantry every now and then to ensure the oil doesn’t separate out. picspeanutbutter.nz

Pic's Smunchy peanut butter. Photo / Supplied

Brunch box

Cut out that Saturday morning supermarket run by putting in an order with Brunch Box, a family-owned grocery service specialising in making your weekend mornings both lazy and delicious. Order by the meal (prices start at $18 for the eggs bene for two box) or fill your basket with brunch staples such as streaky bacon, avos, free-range eggs, pancake mixes and pastries. Sign up now and you’ll get a free delivery code with your first order. Go to brunchbox.co.nz