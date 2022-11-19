Testing 1, 2, 3... treats for a picnic

Delicious picnic spread. Photo / 123rf





Shake out the rugs - picnic season is upon us (or at least tantalisingly close). Here are three additions to your picnic spread to elevate your game.

Herby freshness in a jar

Waiheke Herbs’ herb spreads provide a burst of freshness for almost anything you’re making at home. There’s little more to them than olive oil and a whole heap of herbs and other natural flavours – rosemary, dandelion, oregano, thyme, sage, lavender, nasturtium – so dollop teaspoons on your pizza, salads or in sandwiches.

$12, waihekeherbs.co.nz

Waiheke Herbs' herb spreads. Photo / Supplied

Vin in a tin

Released just this week, Uncommon’s premium New Zealand sparkling wines are made for summer’s picnics. In a handy single-serve can, in two Marlborough varietals (a pinot noir rose and a sauvignon blanc), Uncommon Wines are convenient, easy to carry, and also more sustainably packaged than traditional glass wine bottles. They’re also Kiwi to the core – local wine, local winemakers, and with gorgeous artwork depicting Jean Batten and explorer Charles Heaphy on the cans.

$29.99 for a 4-pack, wearetheuncommon.co.nz

Uncommon Wine's tinned sparkling NZ wines. Photo / Supplied

Fruit paste for the cheese

Bring the orchard to your picnic blanket – Rutherford & Meyer’s range of fruit pastes will add a little posh to your al fresco cheeseboard. The latest flavour is pinot and plum; made to be paired with hard cheeses, it’s good on cheddar but great on pecorino or parmesan, if you like a strong salty cheese hit.

$6.50, rutherfordandmeyer.co.nz