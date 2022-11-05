Testing 1, 2, 3... products made from Kiwi grains

Kiwi red quinoa.

Grains are powerhouses of natural energy and plant-based protein. Try these three products made from the goodness of grains grown in New Zealand.

Organic oat milk

Otis has released the first milk made entirely from organic NewZealand-grown oats. The oats were grown especially for this new milk, and come from Lilybank Station, west Otago (just above Lake Tekapo), and the only other ingredients are water and a touch of salt. Use it anywhere you'd use milk – in your coffee, your baking or poured on your breakfast. $6 for a 1litre carton, at supermarkets and grocers nationwide. otisoatmilk.co.nz

Red quinoa

Quinoa (pronounced "keen-wa") is a powerhouse of a grain (although it is actually a seed). A staple of the Incan civilisation, it took a while (around 700 years) to make it to New Zealand but now it's here (and being grown lately), it should absolutely be a staple of yours too. It cooks in 15 minutes (simmer until the little tail appears), has a lovely bite, and is a great source of plant protein. It can be easily swapped in to any recipe that would suit a grainy base. Farmers Dan and Jacqui Cottrell discovered quinoa in Peru and now grow both red and white versions on their land near Taihape, and farms around Bulls and Canterbury. Chuck it in a minestrone or curry, or mix up a hearty grain salad. Around $7, in stores nationwide. kiwiquinoa.com

Gluten-free loaves

Lucy Donaldson runs Lucy's Gluten Free, a bakery that offers three types of gluten-free loaves – sourdough, seedy and white. Lucy is a mum and gardener (check out her beautiful self-sufficient garden on Instagram @gardentalesnz) who developed her gluten-free loaves after two of her child developed gluten intolerances. Launched in partnership with Hamilton bakery Volare, and using local grains where possible, you can buy the loaves individually or try them all in a three-pack at lucysglutenfree.co.nz, $12.50 each.