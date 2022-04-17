Cocktails at the Hilton, Auckland's Bellini Bar. Photo / Supplied

Feel like you want to get out and support hospo, but can't choose where to start? Here are three brand new and exceptional experiences to get you back out into the world - in style.

A progressive degustation

In a bid to give the industry a much-needed boost, Amex have created the Taste of Gold experience, a progressive degustation which will see diners covering just two blocks of downtown Auckland, and visiting four top-class locations. Like a choose-your-own-adventure for gourmands, guests are able to select in which order each restaurant is visited, according to the menu you want to experience.

The Lodge Bar & Dining, Rodd & Gunn, Commercial Bay, Auckland. Canvas restaurant review. 17 June 2020 New Zealand Herald Photo by Alex Burton

So after bubbles and crayfish tarts at

The Lodge Bar & Dining

, you could enjoy wild venison tartare or wagyu short ribs at the waterfront

Botswana Butchery

, chargrilled lamb with pinto beans or trevelly crudo at the gorgeous

Amano

, and pork belly hotpots or soft shell crab salad at

Café Hanoi

. And that's before you even see the dessert menu.

The experience runs on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings until May 6, and tickets are only $100 so don't miss out. Go to iticket.co.nz

Amano's chargrilled lamb with capsicum, pinto beans and romesco. Photo / Supplied

A long luxurious lunch

Here's a chance to truly get a taste of how the other half live. In a special one-off event called Wonderscape on April 30, Cloudy Bay is inviting you to board the superyacht Rua Moana, and be transported to Mawhiti, a luxurious waterfront home on Waiheke, for an epic long lunch. The day will feature wine, food and live music, and hands-on workshops including clam shucking lessons from Cloudy Bay Clams. All-inclusive tickets are $450 from cloudybaycurated.co.nz

They're also offering an at-home Wonderscape experience, starting from $125.

Mawhiti on Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

An operatic evening

If you'd rather stay in one spot, perhaps a drop of champagne or a cocktail, along with some live opera is what you need. At the Hilton's iconic spot at the end of Princes Wharf, enjoy live opera at the Bellini Bar, around sunset each Friday. Entry is free and walk-ins are fine. Take note: they will be hosting a special Mother's Day event on Sunday 8 May, which will include a glass of bubbles, a delicious sounding sweet and savoury high tea, polaroid photos and the live performance – tickets are $110 and you'll need to book that one, go to bellini.co.nz