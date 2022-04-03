A Tiktok shows footage of man losing it after he was called out for cheating. Video / @brionytallis_ via TikTok

A woman has shared terrifying footage of her blind date completely losing it after her security camera exposed his "cheating" and she told his girlfriend.

TikTok user Briony Tallis was set up by her mum with a "really nice" guy she'd never met before, after splitting from her boyfriend.

When her date dropped her home, the pair shared an "awkward" goodbye on her front porch, so Briony decided to watch back footage from her doorbell security camera and accidentally uncovered he already had a girlfriend.

Prior to their date, the man had picked her up, and the camera had caught the tail end of a phone call in which he can be heard saying, "I'll see you later, I promise. I need to eat with my parents first.

"OK, OK, bye baby. I love you."

Briony decided it was best to tell his girlfriend the truth, but when she does, the "cheating" date turns up at her house to confront her.

Her doorbell camera captures the furious man as he bangs on the door and insists she opens it. Communicating through the security camera, she tells him she's not home and he becomes increasingly aggressive.

"I've been trying to understand, but can't wrap my mind around why you had to tell my girlfriend and make this whole big-ass mess," he screams.

The livid man then starts jumping at her door and scuffles around attempting to find a key.

"I know you're in there, there has to be a key," he shouts.

At this point, Briony says: "I can't really understand why you took me out on a date when you had a girlfriend!"

When he continues to behave aggressively, terrified Briony says she is calling the cops – prompting the man to run away.

Her earlier video had showed their "awkward" goodbye after their date in which he pressed to be invited in for a "house tour" and watch Netflix.

Shocked and startled by his behaviour, Briony shared her horror date on TikTok where the videos have racked up more than 10 million views and a whopping 1.5 million likes.

In one caption, she said she and the man's girlfriend "are friends now".

Users flocked to share their feelings on the video, with many expressing sheer disgust at the man's behaviour.

"HE TRIED TO BREAK INTO UR HOUSE????" one stated.

"Girl nooo … that's so scary … what the hell," another said.

While a third appeared angry: "The AUDACITY of him!"