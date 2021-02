All parents can relate to these feelings. Photo / 123rf

Ah children ... a parent's reason for living. Also, the reason parents can't have nice things.

Because it's important to see the funny side of things, here are 10 tweets that most parents of young children can relate to.

If you're home with your children today and already wondering how long until bedtime, you're not alone.

The rules of literally every game my kids make up to play together:



1) Run around the house.



2) Be as loud as humanly possible.



3) Make sure somebody cries. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) February 15, 2021

With burglaries on the rise, I feel it’s my duty to let y’all know my kids destroyed any valuables I may have had long ago. — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) November 21, 2019

Let’s get married and have kids so we can spend hours preparing and cleaning up after dinner so our kids can spend seconds deciding they just don’t like the texture. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 4, 2021

Cop: *arrives at my house* woah the burglars completely wrecked this place



Me, holding my toddler: the burglary was next door — The Dad (@thedad) March 19, 2020

Optimists see the cup half-full.



Pessimists see the cup half-empty.



Parents of toddlers see the cup spilled all over the floor. — A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) July 9, 2020

Jan. 1, 12:01am: “My 2021 resolution is to be more patient with my kids, & to yell less.”



Jan. 1, 7:00am: pic.twitter.com/0fbC0sl0dY — Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) January 1, 2021

My wife and I heard our kid get up and hid the bowls of ice cream we were making like we were breaking down a meth lab with sirens in the distance. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 4, 2021

Need someone to solve: My 3-year-old wanted 1 waffle. It was warmed up & cut into 16 tiny squares. He eats one square & then doesn't want anymore because the waffle is too fluffy. How many times do I hit myself with a frying pan to render myself unconscious? — A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) February 19, 2021

ME: you need to put on a jacket



MY KID: [frozen in a block of ice] but i’m not even cold — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) January 10, 2021