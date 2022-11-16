Teacher Samantha Peer says she began creating the content at the beginning of the summer to help cover her needs. Photo / Instagram / khloetheaccountant

A Year 8 teacher and her husband have lost their jobs at a school after they recorded raunchy OnlyFans videos in her classroom - with the teacher justifying the act, saying it was a side hustle to supplement their low income.

US teacher Samantha Peer, who uses the alias “Khloe Karter”, uploaded X-rated videos to OnlyFans which her own students found and shared among the class, local media reported.

Her husband Dillon Peer, a fourth-grade teacher at another school, also took part in the raunchy video as well as taking part in adult productions inside school buildings, according to a report on the incident.

Peer resigned “under pressure” on October 31 despite being placed on paid leave and probation.

Her husband was let go four days later, the New York Post reported.

Peer released a video explaining why she and her husband resorted to creating porn videos.

“My children are the most important thing to me, and I’m already spending countless hours outside of my contract time on extra school activities, and I don’t think it’s fair that I have to sacrifice my own children’s time because our professional salary did not pay enough,” she said, WFLA reported.

“It got to a point where our family was not able to survive on our two teachers’ income,” she said.

“I chose an anonymous name as well as blocking the entire state of Arizona on OnlyFans so it wasn’t accessible to anyone living in the state,” Peer explained.

The teacher admitted she created explicit content in a classroom and advertised it, but claimed she did so after school hours on the weekend with no students present.

She also complained about the person assigned to investigate the case.

“I had asked that an individual that was assigned to my case be removed because they had created a hostile work environment between me and other co-workers for several years during my employment,” she said.

“I did not feel safe with them knowing this information, and I felt that they would spread it in retaliation for their own personal vendetta.”

She said she was told that if she resigned, the incident would not be publicised. However, the images were shared among other teachers.

“These teachers were also telling students my anonymous name and showing them my page,” she alleged.

“This was also sent to the parents and they decided to do the same thing as well.”

On November 7, the school notified parents about students sharing the explicit videos.

“It has come to our attention that students have been air-dropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD,” the email said, Arizona’s Family reported.

“Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology,” it added.

No charges were laid against the couple.

Parents were left outraged, with one revealing her account was linked to her non-alias social media pages.

“I am absolutely outraged. Our kids shouldn’t have been exposed to this.

“If it was ‘just’ an Only Fans account I wouldn’t be as upset because then that would 100% be on the kids’ parents, but this was public and an easy Google search to find everything.”

Another parent claimed Peer “was sharing these links to her sex site on her social media accounts, which are public, [on] which children follow her”.

The parent said the teacher used her school yearbook photo on OnlyFans on a post that says, ‘Who wants to be my next teacher’s pet?’

“I’m a taxpayer. I am not paying these teachers to film pornography. They’re being paid to teach our kids, and set higher standards for them,” she said.