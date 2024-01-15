Golriz Ghahraman faces a third shoplifting allegation, school’s radical 40-thousand-dollar gamble to fix attendance and why public transport prices in Auckland are getting hiked in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

A teacher has banned her class from using a list of 32 words and phrases popular with teens, accusing them of speaking “gibberish” and sparking an online debate.

Students are warned that they be forced to write an essay explaining themselves if they breach her rules.

The list was shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, and saw the teacher being accused of being on a “power trip”.

“If you are caught using these words, you will wrote a short essay explaining why you chose to use these words in an academic setting,” the teacher warned.

“There are many ways to articulate what you need to say without using slang.

“Please know using slang in an academic setting can diminish your capability to become a successful writer. More often than not, the way you speak is the way you write,” the teacher added.

“The gibberish some of you choose to use is improper English and sometimes inappropriate for an academic setting.”

The list, which has now had over 33 million views online, includes phrases such as “standing on business” (managing one’s own affairs), “that’s cap” (that is false) and “on God” (this is true).

It also includes words such as “rizz” (charisma, the ability to attract a romantic partner) and “gyat” (an expression of admiration for a well-formed posterior).

The full list of banned words and phrases. Photo / @hearts4zaniyahh

“Good teacher,” one man commented. “Not an easy stand to take. This will benefit the kids’ education, lives, and careers.”

“This type of teacher will be hated now and appreciated by their students later in life,” another wrote.

Others disagreed, with one writing: “She’s on a power trip & and doesn’t value the language of her students.

“She is more concerned with compliance than learning about her students, because she does not value her students’ identities.”

Another claimed they would not have survived the restrictions, writing: “I would of been kicked out of that class.”

“I think you mean ‘would have’ or ‘would’ve’”, another replied. “Maybe school just wasn’t for you, ya know?”