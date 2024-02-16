Herald entertainment reporter Lillie Rohan speaks to Swifties queueing up to get merch ahead of tonight's Eras Tour concert at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Video / Megan Watts

Taylor Swift’s headline-grabbing Eras world tour has broken records, earned millions, and taken her all over the world. Now, finally, Kiwis and Aussies are getting ready to shake it off with the star at her shows down under. But it’s not just the impressive set list and the lavish stage design the fans can’t look away from. It’s the seemingly countless costume changes across the three-hour show.

Each time Taylor Swift takes to the stage for an Era’s tour date, she changes costume about 16 times, all while singing her way through her 14-album catalogue of hits.

With visuals and symbology such a big part of Swift’s creative canon, the tour outfits are integral to defining each body of work.

From billowing gowns for Folklore and Evermore to edgier black and red ensembles for Reputation, she chooses outfits that reflect each “era” of her musical career.

Who are the designers behind Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outfits?

Swift shoulder-tapped some huge names to dress her for the tour.

Take Fausto Puglisi, head of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli.

According to Capital FM, Puglisi designed 12 of the Eras Tour looks, including the Fearless gold fringe mini-dress and the bedazzled snake catsuit for the Reputation era.

Donatella Versace is responsible for the jewelled bodysuits reflecting the pinks and purples of the Lover era. To go with them, Swift dons custom-made knee-high Christian Louboutin boots with the iconic red soles, decked in gems.

Swift’s dreamy full-length gowns she wears during the Folklore setlist are by Italian dressmaker Alberta Ferretti.

For the Red Era, indie designer Anish Gupta is behind the sequined T-shirts displaying the lyrics “We are never ever getting back together, like ever” worn with the bowler hat and shorts reminiscent of her 22 music video.

So, if you’re heading along to Swift’s Melbourne and Sydney shows and looking for some last-minute outfit inspiration, here’s what you can expect to see her wear on stage as we round up all the looks she’s worn so far.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outfits

Lover

Taylor Swift's glittering bodysuits are by Donatella Versace. Photo / AP

Swift starts each show in a custom Versace bodysuit and Louboutin boots, switching it up halfway through the Lover set with a glittery blazer.

Swift adds a blazer for her onstage rendition of The Man. Photo / AP

Fearless

The Fearless era introduces a throwback to her sparkly fringed dress circa 2008, complete with a rhinestone-studded guitar.

Evermore

Singing tracks from her folk-inspired album Evermore, the star dons a sunset-coloured dress to sit at a piano covered in greenery.

Reputation

This point in the concert sees a vibe shift, with darker looks inspired by her revenge album Reputation.

Speak Now

Swift changes into a floor-length purple gown for Speak Now. Photo / Getty Images

Echoing the Valentino number Swift wore during her 2012 Speak Now tour, this ball gown makes a short but sweet appearance.

Red

While singing All Too Well, Swift wears a long sequined coat. Photo / Getty Images

Swift brings back some iconic looks from her Red era for this section of the show, from her T-shirt and bowler hat ensemble to a glittery red coat for All Too Well.

Folklore

While singing several songs from her album Folklore, the pop star wears a floaty floor-length gown. Photo / Getty Images

Swift’s floor-length dresses worn during her Folklore set are reminiscent of Kate Bush.

1989

She dons a glittering two-piece for the 1989 era. Photo / Getty Images

Swift recalls her first foray into pop with her 1989-inspired outfits, as she serenades the crowd with hits like Style and Shake It Off.

Acoustic set

Swift's acoustic set is different for every show. Photo / Getty Images

Each show includes a surprise acoustic set right before the finale, with Swift performing stripped-back versions of two of her songs. So far she’s donned ruffled gowns in a range of colours for this part of the show.

Midnights

The night wraps up with a set from her most recent release Midnights, with seven tracks from the album alongside a range of looks in purple and black, from a sparkling bodysuit to a Lavender Haze-purple faux fur coat.