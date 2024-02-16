Taylor Swift’s headline-grabbing Eras world tour has broken records, earned millions, and taken her all over the world. Now, finally, Kiwis and Aussies are getting ready to shake it off with the star at her shows down under. But it’s not just the impressive set list and the lavish stage design the fans can’t look away from. It’s the seemingly countless costume changes across the three-hour show.
Each time Taylor Swift takes to the stage for an Era’s tour date, she changes costume about 16 times, all while singing her way through her 14-album catalogue of hits.
With visuals and symbology such a big part of Swift’s creative canon, the tour outfits are integral to defining each body of work.
From billowing gowns for Folklore and Evermore to edgier black and red ensembles for Reputation, she chooses outfits that reflect each “era” of her musical career.
Who are the designers behind Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outfits?
Swift shoulder-tapped some huge names to dress her for the tour.
Take Fausto Puglisi, head of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli.
According to Capital FM, Puglisi designed 12 of the Eras Tour looks, including the Fearless gold fringe mini-dress and the bedazzled snake catsuit for the Reputation era.
Donatella Versace is responsible for the jewelled bodysuits reflecting the pinks and purples of the Lover era. To go with them, Swift dons custom-made knee-high Christian Louboutin boots with the iconic red soles, decked in gems.
Swift’s dreamy full-length gowns she wears during the Folklore setlist are by Italian dressmaker Alberta Ferretti.
For the Red Era, indie designer Anish Gupta is behind the sequined T-shirts displaying the lyrics “We are never ever getting back together, like ever” worn with the bowler hat and shorts reminiscent of her 22 music video.
So, if you’re heading along to Swift’s Melbourne and Sydney shows and looking for some last-minute outfit inspiration, here’s what you can expect to see her wear on stage as we round up all the looks she’s worn so far.
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outfits
Lover
Swift starts each show in a custom Versace bodysuit and Louboutin boots, switching it up halfway through the Lover set with a glittery blazer.
Fearless
The Fearless era introduces a throwback to her sparkly fringed dress circa 2008, complete with a rhinestone-studded guitar.
Evermore
Singing tracks from her folk-inspired album Evermore, the star dons a sunset-coloured dress to sit at a piano covered in greenery.
Reputation
This point in the concert sees a vibe shift, with darker looks inspired by her revenge album Reputation.
Speak Now
Echoing the Valentino number Swift wore during her 2012 Speak Now tour, this ball gown makes a short but sweet appearance.
Red
Swift brings back some iconic looks from her Red era for this section of the show, from her T-shirt and bowler hat ensemble to a glittery red coat for All Too Well.
Folklore
Swift’s floor-length dresses worn during her Folklore set are reminiscent of Kate Bush.
1989
Swift recalls her first foray into pop with her 1989-inspired outfits, as she serenades the crowd with hits like Style and Shake It Off.
Acoustic set
Each show includes a surprise acoustic set right before the finale, with Swift performing stripped-back versions of two of her songs. So far she’s donned ruffled gowns in a range of colours for this part of the show.
Midnights
The night wraps up with a set from her most recent release Midnights, with seven tracks from the album alongside a range of looks in purple and black, from a sparkling bodysuit to a Lavender Haze-purple faux fur coat.