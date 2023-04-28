Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Tatau: Photographer Mark Adams’ intimate study of Samoan tattoo art

Joanna Wane
By
5 mins to read
Jim Taofinu'u photographed in Mangere, 1985, wearing a pe'a by master tattooist Su'a Sulu'ape Paulo II. Photo / Mark Adams

Jim Taofinu'u photographed in Mangere, 1985, wearing a pe'a by master tattooist Su'a Sulu'ape Paulo II. Photo / Mark Adams

The View from My Window: Art historian Peter Brunt looks at the globalisation of Samoan tatau through the lens of documentary photographer Mark Adams

The home where I grew up was in Kingsland, a cheap

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle