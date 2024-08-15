Giola said it showed there was not enough testing taking place in communities around New Zealand.

Over a third of women diagnosed in 2023 were pregnant at the time, raising concerns for their reproductive health.

“Given that approximately only 5% of women in the reproductive age group are pregnant at any given time, this suggests there is a lot of undiagnosed syphilis.”

New Zealand Sexual Health Society president Dr Jeannie Oliphant said the infection could be “devastating” in pregnancy, “with around 40% of infected babies stillborn or dying soon after birth”.

Here, Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa medical director Dr Beth Messenger explains the signs and symptoms of syphilis, how it’s diagnosed and treated, and how you can prevent infection from occurring.

What is syphilis?

“Syphilis is a sexually transmissible infection caused by a bacteria,” Messenger explains.

“It may start with an ulcer - although many people have no symptoms.”

While people who have unprotected sex are more likely to get other STIs - chlamydia, gonorrhoea or genital warts - syphilis is a very infectious STI.

“You can get syphilis from having unprotected vaginal sex, anal sex, oral sex, or close skin-to-skin contact with someone.”

How is it diagnosed and treated?

As many as half the people who have syphilis won’t have symptoms, meaning a blood test is required for diagnosis. It can take from 10 days to three months for signs or symptoms to become apparent, Messenger explains.

“This delay in symptoms becoming apparent is why it is so important to get regular STI tests,” she says. “If syphilis is left untreated, it can cause damage to the heart, brain and spinal cord.”

Test results typically take about a week to come back. If you are pregnant, you will be offered a blood test for syphilis among other STIs early on in your pregnancy.

Syphilis is treated with antibiotics, usually by penicillin injection.

What are the risks of getting syphilis?

Messenger says Kiwis “should be concerned” about the rise in syphilis and STIs in general.

“Untreated STIs can have long-term consequences for people and contribute to poor health,” she explains.

“Syphilis can be passed from a pregnant person to their pēpi through the placenta. It can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, or infection in the pēpi if it’s not treated.”

Due to health regulations in New Zealand, nurses at Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa can’t order tests that require a blood test, meaning GPs need to sign off these requests.

“This puts real pressure on our doctors to oversee these nurse requests. A change to the regulations allowing nurses to request these tests would expand access to testing - and that can only be a good thing,” Messenger says.

Oliphant says it’s important to increase testing for syphilis in the community so that infections can be identified earlier.

“Syphilis is efficiently transmitted, is often unrecognised and already has a firm foothold ... this situation requires an urgent response and will need appropriate resourcing to prevent numbers continuing to increase.”

Syphilis is often asymptomatic and thus requires a blood test for diagnosis. Photo / 123RF

How can you avoid getting it?

Messenger says it’s important to use protection such as condoms or oral dams when you have sex or take part in sexual activity.

“It’s a good idea to make sure that you know how to use them correctly - and that you use them every time you have sex.”

However, it’s important to note condoms are not completely protective against syphilis, according to New Zealand’s official STI management guidelines.

“If you are going to have unprotected sex, it’s really important that you, and the person you are going to have sex with, both get STI tests before and after sex,” Messenger adds.