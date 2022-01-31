A new gym rule meant Sydney woman would have to cover up her sports bra from now on. Photo / Getty Images

A Sydney gym has had to apologise after a woman was left in shock when she was told she was no longer allowed to wear a sports bra while working out.

Janelle Loke, 24, turned up to her local Planet Fitness in her usual outfit of gym shorts and a sports bra (aka very normal and acceptable workout gear), only to be told by front desk staff that a new gym rule meant she would have to cover up her sports bra from now on.

Taking to her Instagram stories to share her understandable disappointment, Loke called out the "absurd" new rule.

Loke called out her gym via Instagram stories. Photo / Instagram

"Can't believe the gym I've been going to for years has placed a ban on women wearing sports bras?! Completely absurd that this would even be a rule!!!" she wrote.

"What's next? Girls can't wear tights (because) you don't wanna risk seeing a camel toe (because) it makes you feel 'uncomfortable'? Words can't describe how disappointed I am."

She also pointed out that it was somewhat cowardly for the gym to ask staff to share the rule with individuals, instead of publicly with the rest of the gym rules, particularly given the company's mission statement is all about creating a "judgment free zone".

According to The Daily Mail, when Loke questioned staff about the new rule they said "bigger girls would see leaner girls and feel uncomfortable and insecure", which is a somewhat fatphobic comment on its own — there's no "right" size to wear, well, anything.

Loke shared her gym outfit via Instagram stories. Photo / Instagram

According to Loke, when she emailed the branch manager for further clarification, he responded that they had "lots of new members who sometimes bring their kids or friends and (they) just want it to be a more friendly environment".

He did also say that she could wear a sports bra that "cover(ed) the majority of (her) midriff", but at that point it's not a sports bra any more.

News.com.au reached out to Planet Fitness for comment and spokeswoman McCall Gosselin clarified this was a local error, not a company policy:

"At Planet Fitness we are committed to providing a welcoming environment for everyone. The member was approached by our staff in error as her attire does not violate our dress code policy.

"Club management has reached out to personally apologise for the misunderstanding, and they are also taking steps to further educate team members on our dress code policy."