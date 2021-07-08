Sydney neighbours caught in bitter spat over off-street parking spots

'Parking is tight in Balmain so if you live here, learn to share it'. Photo / Facebook

Neighbours in an up-market Sydney suburb are caught in a bitter spat over the area's sparse parking spots and the etiquette around using them.

Angry notes have appeared on lampposts in Addison St, Balmain – a notoriously narrow road – with neighbour's taking swipes at each other over "unsafe" parking.

Although residents of Addison St are clearly quite riled up over the situation, the spat has caused amusement online, according to reports.

The note that kicked off the public row was shared to a community Facebook group with a picture of the handwritten letter pinned to a wooden post.

It read: "We notice that this vehicle frequently parks in this area in areas that are not designated parking spaces and often unsafe for people entering/leaving Addison street on this corner.

"Many residents on this street have challenges with access to convenient parking but we do not inconvenience the rest of the street in this manner.

This irritated the recipient who then responded with their own frustrated, but notably polite, note – pinning it on the same post for all to see.

"To the person who left this note. Go and live somewhere else with a garage!" it read.

"Parking is tight around Balmain, so if you live here, learn to share it!"

Other locals found the whole thing rather funny, making jokes about the "nice handwriting" and tatty paper edges, Daily Mail Australia reported.

Furious notes from disgruntled drivers are nothing new, with Melbourne student Rhiannon Stark recently telling news.com.au about the abuse she cops for using a disabled parking spot despite living with fibromyalgia.

The 24-year-old was spurred on to speak out after she was accosted outside her GP's surgery by a woman she had never seen before, demanding to know why she was parking in a disabled spot.

"Somebody came up and started yelling at me about using the disabled space and I said, 'I'm literally just going to my doctor's appointment and I have a permit, as you can see'," she told news.com.au.

"They started yelling at me saying it's obviously my grandparents' and how dare I abuse the system."

Melbourne uni student Rhiannon Stark has gone viral after sharing a video responding to those who claimed she wasn't 'disabled enough' for her pass. Photo / Instagram/@daddyrhi

Stark was diagnosed with fibromyalgia two years ago and is legally entitled to a disabled parking pass.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes pain, tenderness and fatigue which Stark said feels like her "body has been hit by a car all the time".

It's not the first time she's been abused by a complete stranger over her disabled parking pass. She was verbally attacked by another driver just 10 days earlier at Chadstone Shopping Centre.

She's also received countless abusive notes on her car and had neighbours claim she isn't disabled.

But after the abuse outside her doctor's surgery, Stark had enough, taking out her phone and slamming those who question whether she is "disabled enough" to have a pass in a TikTok video.

The video has now had more than 1.1 million views and counting, with Stark saying she's glad it has "started a conversation" about invisible disabilities.