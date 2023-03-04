Alexa Evans, left, gave birth in the car park of a Sydney hospital. Photo / 7 News

A Sydney mum was forced to give birth in the car park of Blacktown Hospital after her baby boy decided he could not wait a moment longer to enter the world.

When newborn Jaylen Kai began his dramatic entrance, his mum Alexa Evans was panicked. She hadn’t yet made it through the doors of the hospital, and it seemed she would have to give birth on the concrete.

“It was coming, and I’m like oh gosh, what am I going to do? Who’s going to catch the baby?” Ms Evans told 7 News. “This can’t be happening. This is crazy.”

Thankfully, a group of midwives and nurses were holding a rally nearby and sprang into action.

In a video of the unusual delivery posted to social media, Evans can be seen clutching the side of a car, surrounded by the medical professionals as they shout words of encouragement.

“Next contraction and we’re going to have your baby, okay?” one of them says, moments before baby Jaylen is born.

Evan's partner filmed the dramatic event in the hospital's car park. Photo / 7 News

His dad, Karl, watched on and filmed the miraculous moment.

“Does this happen often?” he asks, stunned.

“We actually try to get them inside the hospital, for future reference,” a nurse jokes in reply.

After the dramatic birth, which Evans endured without pain medication or even a bed, the family was finally escorted into the hospital where it was confirmed her boy — the couple’s second son — was happy and healthy.

Baby Jaylen Kai was born happy and healthy despite his dramatic arrival. Photo / 7 News

Michael Waites, assistant general secretary of NSW’s Nurses and Midwives Association, is a midwife of 29 years and assisted in the birth. He said it was a case of right place, right time.

“It was clear that baby wasn’t waiting for anyone,” Waites said.

“We were in the right place at the right time … It’s what nurses and midwives do every day, right? Teamwork to deal with the situation.”

Evans said she plans to use her experience to empower women during childbirth.

“He’s so healthy, I’m so healthy, I’ve recovered really well,” she said.