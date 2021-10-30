Sydney mum accidentally named her children after drug slang names

A Sydney mum was initially embarrassed when a friend pointed out her kids' names are also drug slang names. Photo / 123rf

Heavily pregnant Jazz and her husband-at-the-time had decided to call their unborn son Oscar, then they received a visitor.

Her husband's friend came over and when the couple told him the name they had settled on for their unborn child, their friend burst into laughter.

"He was hysterically laughing, which made me confused… then he called the baby 'an ounce' and it finally clicked," the Sydney mum-of-five told Kidspot.

Jazz immediately started laughing.

Until that point, she hadn't realised people refer to "ounce bag of marijuana" as an "Oscar".

However, their friend didn't stop there, going on to say the couples three older sons names also followed the theme.

"I was half mortified and half hysterically laughing, hoping no one would ever pick up on it."

The couple's sons are named Charlie, slang for cocaine, Harry, a street name for heroin, and Max, known as a drink that has had GHB and amphetamines in it.

Prior to their friend mentioning the relation to drugs, Jazz had never made a connection between her sons' names and drug slang terms.

More than 10 years later Jazz unintentionally continued the drug trend yet again when she named her daughter "Billy Jo", a common slang term for a bong.

While initially embarrassed she had accidentally named all her kids after drugs, she soon found the whole thing pretty funny and would point it out to people who laughed just as hard as the couple about it.

"None of it was intentional, which always makes me laugh. But I absolutely love their names, and would choose them all over again, I can't imagine them being anything else. My take from it – always find some humour in your life." She told Kidspot.