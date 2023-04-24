A Sydney family were shocked to find a newborn baby in their backyard. Photo / Supplied

Warning: This article may contain information distressing to some people.

A Sydney family were left shocked after finding an abandoned newborn baby in their backyard.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Anne Carlos revealed the shocking story that saw her and her family work heroically to save the life of an hours-old baby left on their western Sydney property.

Recalling the day, Carlos told the news outlet she was hanging out washing on the family’s outdoor clothesline when she began to hear faint cries.

Upon investigation, she came across an unclothed newborn baby girl on the property’s back porch with its umbilical cord still attached. Shocked at the discovery she quickly ran to the kitchen and called paramedics who advised her that she needed to cut the cord.

“I couldn’t find anything in the kitchen, so I grabbed a shoelace and used that … then they [the paramedics] talked me through how to do it,” she said adding that once done, she – alongside her sister and mother – took turns cuddling the baby.

Carlos told the paper that while there was no blood on the baby, it was clear she had been born only hours earlier “because she still had the white stuff [vernix] on her head”.

The woman, who has her own 11-month-old baby, said she did not see the mother of the baby but believes the mother wanted her baby to be found as Carlos recalled hearing the property’s side gate close “loudly”.

“Now we realise that must have been the mum or whoever left the baby here, and they closed it loudly so we would go out and find her,” she said. “You don’t bang a gate closed if you don’t want to be heard.”

The news outlet has reported the mother of the abandoned baby is yet to be found. New South Wales police have issued a public plea.

“Don’t be scared to come forward, because all we want to do is help you,” NSW Police Acting Inspector David McInerney said during a press conference today.

Stressing that the mother will not face any trouble from police if she comes forward, he said, “Please contact [police] or attend hospital or ring an ambulance.”

He also highlighted how “traumatic” childbirth can be and reiterated that police are “concerned” about the mother’s safety and wellbeing.

He put a call out to anyone in the area who may have seen or heard something relating to the case.

It is understood the baby is “fine and healthy” and being looked after by medical professionals.

Where to get help or more information

• Women’s Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It’s Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men’s violence towards women www.whiteribbon.org.nz

