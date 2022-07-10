George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy while Kate watches closely making sure the top doesn't fall off. Video / Wimbledon Youtube

Prince George got to hold one of the most coveted prizes in tennis after watching Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon.

Djokovic was seen shaking hands with Prince William and his son, 8, after his name was added to the honours board in the All England Club for the seventh time, reports the Daily Mail.

And as George smiled and gave the tennis champ a thumbs up, Djokovic passed him the Gentlemen's Singles trophy to hold.

But after the Duchess of Cambridge pointed to the famous pineapple atop the trophy and George had had a chance to look at all the winners' names engraved on cup, the young prince declared it was "a bit heavy" and passed it on to his mother.

It comes after he appeared in the royal box alongside parents William and Kate to watch the action unfold.

George was spotted arriving at the club earlier in the day before being led inside by his mother.

Prince George excitedly watched on as Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

It was Kate's third appearance at the tournament this week, as she and Prince William arrived with George to watch the nail-biting final.

Watching from the front row between his parents, the young prince was enthralled by the performance put on by the two tennis aces.

It was a big day for George, who is known to be a big tennis fan just like his mother, and once got to train with Roger Federer.

In 2016, when George was just 4 years old, his mother was already hinting he could be a future Wimbledon star when she revealed he already had his own racquet and was playing tennis.