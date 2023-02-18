Sweet cheeses: the cream of dairy desserts

Photo / Babiche Martens





Kumara, lime and pistachio cheesecake. Photo / Supplied

Kumara, lime and pistachio cheesecake

Serves 10

For the base

230g plain sweet biscuits, (just under a packet)

3 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 grated lime zest, from whole lime

For the filling

2 large kumara, peeled and cut into large chunks (to yield 450g mashed, cooked kumara)

⅓ cup caster sugar

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

400g cream cheese, at room temperature

3 eggs

2 limes, finely grated zest and freshly squeezed juice, (about 3½ Tbsp juice)

⅓ cup pistachio nuts, shelled

Cook the kūmara first: either wrap loosely in foil and bake in a 200C oven for about 45 minutes, or cook in boiling water until soft. Allow to cool, then mash until smooth. Measure out 450g and set aside. Heat the oven to 170C. Put the biscuits, sugar, cardamom and lime zest into a food processor and blitz to fine crumbs. Pour in the melted butter and pulse to mix. Press the mixture into a lined 24cm springform tin and leave in the fridge while you make the filling. Put all the filling ingredients, except the pistachio nuts, in the processor. Whiz until smooth. Pour over the prepared base and scatter the pistachios on top. Bake for 35 minutes until just set (slightly wobbly in the middle is ok). Remove the tin from the oven and leave to cool on a rack. When it’s completely cooled, wrap it loosely in a clean tea towel. Leave in the fridge until about 20 minutes before you’re ready to eat it. To serve, unmould carefully and cut into slices. Serve with whipped cream or Greek yoghurt.

Recipe / Lucy Corry

Baked chocolate and raspberry cheesecake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Baked chocolate and raspberry cheesecake

Serves 8

225g digestive biscuits

150g butter, melted

150g good quality chocolate

200g caster sugar

200g ricotta

250g cream cheese

125g sour cream

4 eggs

1 cup frozen raspberries

Extra raspberries and chocolate, to garnish

1. Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper.

2. Blitz the digestives in a food processor until they resemble fine breadcrumbs. Add the melted butter, and process to combine. Press into the base of the lined tin.

3. Melt the chocolate and 100g sugar in a bowl over hot water. Remove and cool slightly.

4. In another bowl, beat together the remaining sugar, ricotta, cream cheese, sour cream, and eggs until smooth.

5. Add the chocolate and stir until smooth. Pour on to the base, adding the raspberries as you go. Bake for 45-50 minutes until set. Cool completely before removing from tin. Garnish with raspberries and grated chocolate.

Recipe / Angela Casley

Baked lemon and ricotta cheesecake. Photo / Tamara West

Baked lemon and ricotta cheesecake

Serves 6-8

Base

60g butter, melted

5 digestive biscuits, crushed

¼ cup hazelnuts, toasted and ground

Filling

340g ricotta cheese

125g mascarpone

½ cup caster sugar

3 eggs, separated

1½ Tbsp candied peel, chopped

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 small lemon, zest and juice

Topping

¼ cup lemon curd, or passionfruit curd

150ml cream, whipped

Candied orange, or lemon, to serve, optional

1. Grease a 20cm spring-form cake tin.

2. Mix the butter, biscuits and hazelnuts together, then press into the base of cake tin. Cover and place a plate on top with some weights to press it down. Place in the fridge to firm up. (This can be done overnight).

3. Heat the oven to 180C.

4. Place the ricotta, mascarpone, sugar and egg yolks in a large bowl and beat together.

5. Whisk egg white until soft peaks form and fold through mixture with candied peel, vanilla, lemon zest and juice.

6. Spoon mixture into biscuit base and bake for 40 minutes. It should remain a little wobbly in the centre. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

7. To serve, fold lemon or passionfruit curd through whipped cream and spread a thin layer on top of lemon ricotta cake. Decorate with candied orange or lemon slices, if using.

Tips:

Whisked egg whites should be of a similar consistency to the cheese mixture. Fold one tablespoon of egg white through first, then add remainder and fold through.

Use the best quality ricotta you can find. If your ricotta is quite wet it would pay to drain it through a muslin-lined sieve for a few hours. Cover and keep in the fridge if doing this.

Recipe / Kathy Paterson



