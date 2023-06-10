They’re here for such are short time but right now the trees are laden with persimmons. From mains to dessert, make the most of the season with these two deliciously easy recipes.
Thai-inspired beef and persimmon salad
Serves 4
1 Tbsp grapeseed oil
500g beef fillet
3 persimmons
1 red onion
1 cup mint leaves
1 bunch coriander
Dressing
2 cloves garlic
3cm ginger
2 tsp palm sugar
3 Tbsp lime juice
2 Tbsp fish sauce
Heat a frying pan while trimming the fillet of any fat. Add the oil and cook the beef over a high heat for 3 minutes on each side, season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper and set aside.
Make the dressing by peeling and crushing the garlic, peel and grate the ginger then combine both with the sugar, lime juice and fish sauce. Stir to dissolve the sugar.
Peel and slice the persimmons. Slice the steak and arrange on the persimmons, on serving plates with thin slices of onion, mint leaves and roughly chopped coriander. Generously drizzle over the dressing and serve.
- Recipe by Amanda Laird
Walnut, ginger and persimmon crumble
Serves 4-6
4 persimmons
1 tsp finely grated lemon zest
1 cup dessert wine
1 cup water
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp ground ginger
70g plain flour
1/3 cup brown sugar
60g butter
30g ground walnuts
Icing sugar
Softly whipped cream to serve
Preheat oven to 200C. Grease a 1-litre baking dish. Peel and roughly chop the fruit. Add to the dish and add the zest, wine and water. Bake for 20 minutes.
Sift the baking powder, ginger and flour into a bowl, then stir in the sugar. Cube the butter and rub in until the mix looks like breadcrumbs. Stir in the nuts and spoon over the fruit.
Bake for 30 minutes or until golden then dust with icing sugar and serve warm with whipped cream.
- Recipe by Amanda Laird