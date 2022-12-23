Suzy Cato is set to say a sad farewell in 2023. Photo / Woman's Weekly, Thomas Hamill

While Suzy Cato always looks forward to her summer break, this year’s holiday will be particularly special as the beloved children’s entertainer tries to soak up as much time as possible with her daughter Riley before she sets off on her big OE in the new year.

“There have been buckets of tears, but I’m also really excited about it,” admits Suzy.

And while she can’t talk about her daughter leaving home without shedding a tear or two, she is comforted by the fact that Riley, 17, has included her in all the planning and she’ll even be joining her daughter for part of the trip.

“She’s starting with some friends in Asia, then she’s going to have a few months in Australia and then she’s Europe bound,” tells the iconic TV star. “I’m joining her for a couple of days in Singapore. We’ve got bands that we love as a family and she got excited, saying, ‘If I find out they’re playing in the UK, you guys could come over and spend some time with me.’ I’m thrilled to have that kind of relationship with my children.”

While she knows her son Morgan, 15, will miss his sister, Suzy says he’s already eyeing up her room to use as a music studio. He has assured Suzy, however, that she won’t have to say “see ya, see ya later” to him any time soon.

“He said, ‘Mum, I’m a musician, I’ll be at home for a long time,’” she laughs.

After a slow few years due to Covid, Suzy – who first burst on to our screens in 1999 with her kids’ TV show You and Me – has relished diving head-first back into her creative endeavours in 2022. She has done kids’ concerts and book readings up and down the country, written and recorded new children’s songs, and is working on another book that is set to be released next year.

Suzy's daughter is heading away for her big OE. Photo / Supplied

She also managed to squeeze in a day of baking on The Great Kiwi Bake Off Celebrity Christmas Special in the hopes of winning $12,000 prize money for the SPCA.

While she considers herself a good baker, Suzy admits she didn’t do as well as she’d have liked after her household was struck down by Covid a few weeks before filming. Although she had mostly recovered, she couldn’t quite shake the brain fog by the time she stepped into the TV kitchen.

“My brain was not engaged, and halfway through the day, I needed a cup of tea and a lie-down,” laughs Suzy, 54.

“I made a Christmas dessert out of meringues festooned with sweets. It didn’t turn out as cute as I imagined, but it was still edible!”

Suzy has been working with the SPCA for most of her career in television, regularly featuring SPCA volunteers and interesting animals when she hosted kids’ show 3pm in the ‘90s, plus on Suzy’s World,she would find new homes for pets up for adoption.

But in 2021, she took her SPCA service to the next level when she signed up to be a foster family for animals.

Suzy was devastated in 2018 when she lost her cat Moomoo, who had been with the family for almost 20 years. Though her kids were desperate to get a dog, Suzy and her husband Steve suggested they try fostering kittens instead, as they were easier to look after.

It turned out to be a hit with the whole family and Suzy is proud they managed to give all the foster cats back when it was time to find them a home. Or at least until Loki.

The cute moggy arrived in the first week of Auckland’s lockdown at the end of 2021. By the time the 107-day lockdown ended, and they were due to return him to the SPCA, Suzy and her family couldn’t bear to let him go.

“My husband was in charge of bringing him back, and he said he got to the SPCA and Loki just looked up at him, so he brought him home again,” smiles Suzy. “He’d come into our hearts in a big way. He’s a part of the family.”

She tears up again while talking about the joys of fostering needy animals, and it’s easy to see how Suzy has convinced friends and followers to help.

“It’s amazing to see them going from shy and timid little creatures, to being bold, adventurous and curious,” she says. “These animals just want to be loved and there’s nothing better than the feeling of a soft, furry kitten in your lap.”

Suzy is helping give love to pets in need. Photo / Woman's Weekly, Thomas Hamill

Give fostering a go!

Every animal has different needs, but a typical SPCA foster experience might include:

- Filling out an application form, followed by a quick phone interview with the SPCA’s foster team to make sure it’s right for you

- Attending an information and training workshop

- Picking up your foster animal. You’ll get food, bedding, toys, medicine and anything else it needs. Some may require a follow-up vet appointment.

- Giving your foster animal love and care, and introducing them to a real-home life experience with rules and boundaries

- Completing daily monitoring records

- Returning the animal to the SPCA

To learn more, visit spca.nz







