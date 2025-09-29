Advertisement
Lifestyle

Suzanne Lynch on the power of saying yes - Ask Me Anything with Paula Bennett

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Kiwi pop icon talks to Paula Bennett about her adventures with David Bowie and Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam.

For six decades, Suzanne Lynch has lived by a simple mantra. “Keep smiling, keep saying yes, you’re doing great.”

Talking with Paula Bennett on the Ask Me Anything podcast, the pop icon says this advice first came from mentor Ray Columbus, and she’s tested it everywhere from TV studios

