A royal expert claims the Palace aides will be doing everything they can to prevent a Sussex "sideshow". Photo / Getty Images

One royal expert has warned the presence of Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle could "destabilise" the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed in a statement this month they will be travelling to the UK with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to celebrate the historic jubilee and now one royal expert is expressing their concern on the effects this could have.

Palace aides already have drastic plans in place to make sure the couple doesn't "exploit" any of the events by attempting to film for their newly announced Netflix show but Daily Mail has reported the aides will be doing everything they can to prevent a Sussex "sideshow" as it could overshadow Her Majesty.

There are fears the attention the Sussex family will attract will cause resentment among others members of the royal family including Sophie Wessex and Princess Anne who work "day in, day out".

Camilla Tominey of the Daily Telegraph said, "You can include the Sussexes but you don't want there to be some sort of Harry and Meghan sideshow going on when the main event must be the Queen,"

"The Palace has a degree of control over Harry and Meghan while they're in the confines of Buckingham Palace and the confines of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations official, but there's nothing to stop them freelancing and doing their own thing while they're in the UK.

"Of course, if they're going to be seen out and about with their children, it's going to generate publicity.

Adding, "Equally, there will be other members of the Royal Family who are doing the daily grind who will resent being overshadowed by Harry and Meghan, even if they don't admit it."

Tominey, a royal expert went on to say the presence of the Californian based couple could result in the media focusing completely on them instead of current working members of the royal family.

The Sussex family will not join the Queen for the traditional Trooping the Colour RAF flypast from the Palace balcony. Photo / Getty Images

This visit will mark the first time Harry and Meghan have brought their children to the UK since leaving for the US in 2020 and it will also be the first time Queen Elizabeth will meet her great-granddaughter - who will mark her first birthday during the celebrations.

While it has been confirmed the family will be involved in Jubilee events, they will not join the Queen for the traditional Trooping the Colour RAF flypast from the Palace balcony.

Only current working members of the royal family will wave to crowds on The Mall as the Queen celebrates her 70-year reign, meaning Prince Andrew is also out.