Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been together for 18 years, but her star sign is one 42 per cent of people 'refuse' to date. Photo / AP

Keith Urban may want to rethink his relationship after a recent survey went viral on TikTok revealing “the most undatable” star sign.

Urban and the Gemini Nicole Kidman may have been together for 18 years after they started dating in 2005, but it seems Kidman’s star sign is the one society wants to be “avoiding like the plague”.

Taking to TikTok, a popular astrologer said “to absolutely nobody’s surprise” a recent survey found that the most undatable star sign is Gemini, with a massive 42 per cent of people refusing to date them.

The findings came from a 2021 OnePoll survey where they asked 2000 Americans what is the most unlovable star sign and found that those born between May 21 and June 21 are the ones least likely to be attracting lines and lines of suitors.

It’s a finding that social media users appeared to expect with one person commenting, “as a Gemini, I already know I’m on the list” while another said, “they just not ready for us Geminis”.

A third person said “as a Gemini we’re always number one no matter the topic”.

Gemini’s frequently receive a negative reputation in society as they are represented by the celestial twins and therefore seen to be two-faced, liars, cheats and manipulative. Represented by the likes of Heidi Klum, Kanye West and Donald Trump the sign hasn’t escaped the wrath of celebrities or social media.

Pop queen Lizzo voiced her dislike for the sign in her hit song Soulmate. After dedicating it to those who had “been victimised” by a Gemini, she played on their two-faced reputation and said in the tune, “The old me used to love a Gemini / like a threesome, f***ing with him every night”.

However, according to Allure magazine, the “two-faced” theory is a misunderstanding and the truth about Gemini’s is that they never have a hidden agenda.

Known as the social butterflies of the zodiac, Gemini’s are intellectually curious and are never stuck doing one thing. They are always juggling their passions, hobbies, careers, and friend groups which isn’t exactly difficult for them as their playful personality and natural curiosity mean they can talk to just about anyone about almost anything.

Kanye West was born June 8, 1977 making him a Gemini. Photo / AP

Geminis weren’t the only ones called out in the survey, Cancer and Taurus were also listed as signs society is “avoiding like the plague”.

Like Adele, George Clooney and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, those born between April 20 and May 20 fall under the Taurus sign and are seen to be pleasure-seeking, loyal and even hard-working. But 36 per cent of people still refuse to date them and it may come down to their stubborn, stable, homebody traits that can be negatively perceived.

Meanwhile, Cancer donning individuals born between June 21 to July 22 - like Khloe Kardashian, Hugh Jackman and Prince William - are known for their nurturing, sensitive, loving sides but it appears their hopeless romantic, security-seeking traits are a red flag for 37 per cent of people.

Drew Barrymore was born February 22, 1975, making her a Pisces and one of the most desired signs to date. Photo / Getty Images

As for the most desirable zodiac signs, Pisceans - born between February 19 and March 20 - landed the top spot for their empathetic, compassionate traits. With seven per cent of people refusing to date the sign Drew Barrymore, Justin Bieber and Daniel Craig all share.

Aquarius folk came in at number two with only 10 per cent refusing to date them. Those born between January 20 and February 18 – including Harry Styles, Jennifer Aniston and Michael Jordan - are part of the friendship ruling sign and while they may not be as emotionally sensitive as other signs they are loyal and want those close to them to feel valued.

Third on the list were those born between December 22 and January 20 with only 16 per cent of people refusing to date a Capricorn. Represented by the sea goat, the sign shared by celebrities such as Michelle Obama, Princess Kate and Dolly Parton, is known for being the hardest worker of the zodiac thanks to their ambitious, determined and strong traits.