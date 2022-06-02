A source close to Elon Musk told Hollywood Life that he and his girlfriend Natasha Bassett are "going strong". Photos / AP

A source close to Elon Musk told Hollywood Life that he and his girlfriend Natasha Bassett are "going strong". Photos / AP

When you hear about celebrity couples, one would usually assume they met each other through, well, being celebrities.

Many famous people run in the same social circles, go to the same events or even work together, which makes it easy for them to meet and form relationships with other celebs.

What you probably don't expect is for the richest man in the world to have been introduced to his up-and-coming actor girlfriend by his mum.

Well, there is speculation that could be exactly what happened with Elon Musk and his new girlfriend, Australian actress Natasha Bassett.

Natasha Bassett was spotted having a lively chat with Elon Musk's mother at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of the Elvis movie last week. Photo / AP

The pair were recently pictured together holidaying in the French coastal town of Saint-Tropez, with rumours of their relationship first emerging in February.

While the 50 and 27-year-old have only been romantically linked for a few months, it seems they have actually known each other for years, with Bassett being close to his mum Maye Musk.

Maye, a 74-year-old model, first met Bassett in 2015 and, after their meeting, posted a message on the actor's Instagram account.

"Lovely meeting you both," she wrote, referring to Bassett and her mum.

Elon Musk is close with his mother Maye Musk. Photo / AP

They appear to have maintained a friendship since then, with Bassett spotted having a lively chat to Maye at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of the Elvis movie last week.

Bassett stars in the movie, playing Elvis Presley's first girlfriend Dixie Locke.

It was later confirmed that Bassett brought Maye as her plus-one to the event.

Their long-running friendship has sparked speculation that Maye may have been the one to introduce her son to the Aussie actor, according to the Daily Mail.

A source close to Musk told Hollywood Life that Bassett and the Tesla chief executive are "going strong".

"Elon and Natasha are still going strong and over time Natasha has developed a solid bond with his mother Maye," the insider claimed.

"Maye is the most important person in Elon's world and the fact that she adores Natasha means so much to him."

Natasha Bassett, pictured with Austin Butler, and Priscilla Presley, began her acting career in Australia. Photo / AP

The source also claimed that while the couple "have only been dating for a couple of months", they are "already in a monogamous relationship."

Recent photos of Musk and Bassett in Saint-Tropez together show the couple laughing and chatting as they enjoyed a meal at the Cheval Blanc hotel.

The luxurious hotel costs upward of $1300 a night.

Bassett, who moved to New York from Sydney when she was 19, has been working in the acting industry for more than a decade and previously appeared as Britney Spears in a 2017 biopic.

Bassett discovered her love for acting at a young age and joined the Australian Theatre for Young People where she honed her skills.

She landed a number of gigs in Australia, staring in the TV series Rake and Camp. She also landed roles in the Coen Brothers' film Hail! Caesar, action-comedy Spy Intervention and thriller Spinning Man.

Elon Musk has two children with his ex-girlfriend Grimes, and five children with his first wife Justine Musk.

In December, Musk welcomed his second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, with ex-girlfriend Grimes via surrogate, although their relationship ended two months earlier.

The two also share a son, X Æ A-Xii i, born in May 2020.

The SpaceX founder also has five other children to his first wife Justine Musk and previously dated Amber Heard following her divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016.

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Grimes revealed her relationship with Musk was "fluid".

"I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it," she explained to the publication.

"This is the best it's ever been," she said of their happiness. "We just need to be free."

The 34-year-old even claimed they hoped to expand their family even more, telling Vanity Fair that they have "always wanted at least three or four" children together.