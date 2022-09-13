Queen Elizabeth death: 10 days of mourning. Video / AP

There's been a surprising surge of support for Prince Harry among royal mourners in London after news he has been barred from wearing a ceremonial uniform during events to mourn the Queen.

It emerged on Tuesday that no exception would be granted for the strict Buckingham Palace edict that only working royals are allowed to don military uniform over the coming days. However, the Queen's son, Prince Andrew will be allowed to wear his on just one occasion: the vigil at Westminster on Wednesday.

Both princes have served in the military – Harry, Duke of Sussex, in Afghanistan and Andrew, Duke of York, in the Falkland Islands.

Prince Harry was dealt a huge blow by the Palace on Tuesday - but it's prompted an unexpected reaction. Photo / AP

Despite Harry's plummeting popularity in the UK in recent years, many members of the public gathered at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening expressed regret that he'd been barred from wearing his military uniform.

"I think he should because he served in the military, so I think he's earned the right to wear it – no matter what's happened since," Mike, 49, from Bristol said.

"If there's a plan they should follow it, but it's a bit unfortunate."

Jill, 50, from Romford in East London agreed: "It's his grandmother, I think he should be allowed to wear his uniform on that special day."

"I think it's wrong because Harry's one of the ones who's done the most for the country [in the military]. I don't agree with what he's done, but he still served in the country for 10 years," Jenny, 72, added.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, both in military wear, alongside the Queen in 2005. Photo / Getty Images

Emma, 37, from Kent pointed out that "it means quite a lot to him".

"He should be able to, he served. He was out in Afghanistan and he did all of that, so I think he deserves to. Andrew? … Not so much."

Even those who clearly had mixed feelings about Harry's actions in recent years admitted they thought an exception should have been made.

"[He and Meghan] are not serving royals, but he served ten years [in the military] and it's quite a special occasion. I think he should wear it," Andy, 76, from Seaford told news.com.au.

Royal sources have told numerous media outlets that the exception for Andrew for that one event is out of a "special mark of respect for the Queen".

But it's not a mark of respect that appears to have included Prince Harry, despite him reaching the rank of Captain.

Harry and Meghan quit royal, life in 2020. Photo / AP

Harry and Meghan sensationally quit royal duties in early 2020 in favour of living as private citizens, while Andrew was forced to step down from public life in 2019 amid the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

"Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother," a spokesman for the Sussexes said on Tuesday.

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."