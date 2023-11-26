Supermodel Linda Evangelista has made a heartbreaking confession months after revealing her second cancer diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

Linda Evangelista has made the heartbreaking confession that she doesn’t look in the mirror anymore.

The 58-year-old supermodel - who revealed earlier this year she was fighting cancer for the second time - was left “permanently disfigured” in 2016 when she underwent a fat-freezing procedure with CoolSculpting. She later sued the company for $50 million, but although she no longer “blames herself”, she nonetheless chooses not to look at her reflection.

She told the Sunday Times: “Oh, I don’t look in the mirror. My son will say to me sometimes, ‘You might want to know that you have a pimple on your chin’. And I’m like, what? But life is better without mirrors. Well, I don’t blame myself anymore. I’m not hard on myself any longer. And how people feel about me still bothers me a little bit, but it used to bother me a lot.

Linda Evangelista has confessed she no longer looks at herself in the mirror. Photo / Getty Images

“I know now that I didn’t do anything wrong. For the longest time, I thought I did. I’m not completely rid of it, but I work hard at getting rid of the guilt and the shame. And I’m not letting it ruin my life. I wouldn’t have stayed locked up if I’d known how many people cared.”

Evangelista went on to add that she is now making the effort with friends and family more than ever and believes she has “no right to complain” when she hears of others who have battled the disease.

She said: “When I see someone and say, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen you in so long, let’s have dinner together’ - now, I really mean it. When I hear other people’s stories, I think, ‘Oh God, I have no right to complain’.”

Evangelista - who was married to French model Gerald Marie from 1987 until 1993, but has a 17-year-old son Augustin with her former partner Francois-Henri Pinault - was then asked about her dating life, but admitted she has “no interest” in ever being intimate with anyone again.

She said: “Not interested. I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore. I don’t want to hear somebody breathing.”