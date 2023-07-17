Original supermodel Lauren Hutton stunned viewers on The Project after giving candid answers to questions on retiring. Video / The Project

Former supermodel Lauren Hutton had fans cringing last night when her awkward appearance on Australian TV show The Project led to her being censored, reports news.com.au.

Hutton, who shot to fame in the 1970s as the world’s first-ever supermodel, corrected the Ten programme’s co-host Rachel Corbett for seemingly getting her age wrong.

Corbett asked the American model if she was thinking of retiring now that she had reached 79, to which Hutton replied “I’m not 79, I’m 80″. The model deadpanned to the camera, while Corbett attempted to laugh off the mistake: “I just gave you an extra year.”

Hutton then burst into fits of laughter as she claimed she was only joking.

“That was a lie. [Eighty] got a better sounds. It’s curvy,” shared Hutton.

Corbett then tried to address the star’s potential retirement, insisting that Hutton must really enjoy her job if she has no plans to stop working anytime soon.

The model’s comments were censored at length. Photo / The Project

However, Hutton’s response was censored by the programme.

“I think it’s important. I think it’s important to get …” she said before her words were bleeped out.

“These things are important. You can ask my friend,” she said, pointing to co-host Michael Hing.

It is not known what the former supermodel said, however her words left Hing looking awkward and not knowing where to look.

“You made my friend Michael blush,” The Project co-host Hamish Macdonald said, as the panel and audience burst into laughter.

“It’s just really nice to meet you, you seem really cool,” a notably nervous-looking Hing told Hutton, who then cuddled up to him and said: “You’re not so bad yourself.”

“It’s just really nice to meet you, you seem really cool,” a nervous Hing told Hutton. Photo / The Project

Later on in the interview, Hutton branded Sydney as a “crying shame” when she first visited the city in the 1970s.

The model, who is currently working on a campaign for David Jones, said: “The last time I was here for David Jones, which was the year after the year before, I thought, ‘My god this place is so beautiful now.’ Because I had first come in 74 and it was a crying shame. This place was shocking. I thought they all think they live in England.”

Hutton then revealed that her perspective of Sydney changed when she came back in 1998, saying it was “another world”.

Clips of the model’s awkward The Project appearance have gone viral, with many social media users concerned about Hutton’s wellbeing.

American actress and supermodel Lauren Hutton in a publicity shot for Ultima II Transparent Blushing Liquid, circa 1975. Photo / Getty Images

“Oh wow ... Lauren Hutton ... what the hell just happened?” said one Twitter user. “Is Lauren Hutton ok?”

“Is Lauren Hutton drunk?” asked another user. Others agreed: “I think Lauren Hutton has had a few before going on.”

Hutton has often been referred to as a trailblazer in the modelling world. The model made her foray into the industry in the 1960s and, by 1973, she had nabbed a million-dollar contract with cosmetics giant Revlon - the most lucrative deal in the modelling world at the time.

Hutton went on to model for the likes of Calvin Klein, Pepsi and Barneys New York, and featured in big films such as Paper Lion with Alan Alda, The Gambler opposite James Caan, and American Gigolo alongside Richard Gere.

From runway model to cover girl, Hutton made the front page of countless magazines during her time in the spotlight, gracing the cover of Vogue an astounding 26 times.



