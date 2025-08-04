Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Supermodel Kylie Bax looks back on ‘wonderful’ career highlights: ‘You look the same’

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Miss Universe NZ winner Abby Sturgin speaks to Ryan Bridge on her double life as a dedicated frontline police officer and pageant model. Video / Herald NOW

Kiwi supermodel Kylie Bax has been turning back the pages, revisiting highlights from her illustrious modelling career.

Bax, who turned 50 in January, has just returned from a trip to London. While in the English capital, she shared a picture of herself holding a copy of Vogue Italia’s July

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save