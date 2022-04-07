Voyager 2021 media awards
10 supermarket beauty bargains better than high end: The 2022 edition

7 minutes to read
Jenni Mortimer
By
Jenni Mortimer

Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor

Do you often find yourself bundling beauty items into your online cart, only to be left gasping at a total bill that rivals the cost of your first car?

When weighing up splashing out $150

