Super Saturday: Dr Ashley Bloomfield busts out dance moves at Porirua vaccination centre

Director General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield boogied down on Super Saturday at Cannons Creek. Video / Elijah Fa'afiu

Director General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield boogied down on Super Saturday at Cannons Creek. Video / Elijah Fa'afiu

Dr Ashley Bloomfield's hips don't lie. New Zealand's Director-General of Health was in pretty good spirits during Super Saturday, and even bust out some moves during his visit to the Porirua vaccination centre.

Dr Bloomfield was at the Cannons Creek vaccination site in Porirua on Saturday afternoon and footage posted by Labour's Mana MP Barbara Edmonds on social media shows him having a great time.

Facebook users commenting on the video applauded Dr Bloomfield's energy, enthusiasm and even his dance moves.

"So much respect for this man putting himself out there for the benefit of the nation," one person said.

"What an awesome groover," someone else said.

The video was also shared on Twitter, where people said it brought them joy to see Dr Bloomfield's moves and described it as "the best thing ever".

I don’t care, this is the greatest thing ever - Dr Ashley Bloomfield dancing to Roimata down in Cannons Creek🕺 #SuperSaturday



🎥: @BarbEdmondsMana FB Live pic.twitter.com/W6kN2JozTG — Elijah Fa'afiu (@EliFaafiu3) October 16, 2021

Dr Ashley Bloomfield dancing brings me so much joy 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/9DxxXZcU1s — Shaneel Lal 🧚🏻 (They/Them) (@shaneellall) October 16, 2021

Dr Bloomfield told the audience he had been "waiting all day to have a dance here in Porirua".

Super Saturday has been hailed a great success, with more than 130,000 Kiwis all across New Zealand getting a jab on the day, helping the country get closer to its goal.

Dr Bloomfield spotted dancing in Porirua during Vaxathon on Super Saturday. Photo / Twitter

As of 10pm on Saturday, 129,965 doses had been given, including more than 40,000 in the three Auckland district health board areas. Canterbury had the highest single DHB numbers, with 17,036 vaccinations.

Māori also recorded their highest ever number of vaccinations in a 24-hour period yesterday, with 21,815 doses delivered nationwide.