You may think the windows are thick enough to avoid harmful UVA rays, but the reality is far from that. Photo / 123rf

When it comes to places you should wear sunscreen, the beach, the swimming pool and outdoor activities are no-brainers, but a dermatologist has revealed a surprising new recommendation.

The Daily Mail has reported that dermatologist Dr Joyce Park has warned we should be wearing sunscreen everywhere, even while on an aeroplane.

Claiming it’s because the sun is more intense as planes are flying closer to the ozone layer, the skin doctor took to TikTok where she referred to a 2015 study in which they published the skin cancers risk for pilots and cabin crew.

She said on the video-sharing platform, “You should absolutely wear sunscreen on airplanes or keep windows shut.” She added that the study found pilots who fly at 30,000 feet for as little as one hour are exposed to UVA radiation equivalent to a 20-minute sunbed session.

Elsewhere, the study found passengers and cabin crew were also exposed to harmful UVA rays, but not to the degree as pilots. Despite this, Park warned it’s important to still do what you can to reduce sun exposure.

She suggested passengers wear SPF, long sleeves and most effectively, close the plane window shade.

The skin doctor’s educational TikTok video quickly went viral, earning 2.7 million views and thousands of comments from shocked individuals as well as former cabin crew members who doubled down on the advice.

One woman commented, “I was a flight attendant for two years and ended up with stage 4 melanoma, can confirm.”

Another said, “I’m flight crew and I recommend wearing long sleeves! Don’t forget to put sunscreen on your hands.”

A shocked app user said, “New fear unlocked” and a fourth person thanked Park for her advice, writing, “I usually wear sunscreen every day anyways, but thanks so much for the info! Had no idea.”

Park isn’t the only skin doctor who has warned of the harms of UVA radiation while flying.

Travel website The Points Guy spoke to New York City-based dermatologist Cherise Mizrahi-Levi, who said despite their thickness, plane windows do not block harmful UVA rays, meaning you’re not protected while in the air.

Speaking to the travel outlet, she said, “Airplane windows are typically polycarbonate plastic or layered composite glass.

“While there is negligible transmission of UVB rays through plastic and glass windshields, UVA transmission through these windows is significant.”