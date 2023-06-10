Bertrand Jang, owner of Sweet & Me bakery in Onehunga. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Sweet & Me is a one-of-a-kind speciality cakery. Its Fijian-born owner and creator Bertrand Jang’s influences reach into every corner of the islands and this moreish trifle is a tribute to his mum’s signature Sunday pudding... albeit with a non-jelly update.

What does a Sunday look like in your kitchen?

On Sundays I usually like to cook with my friends - we usually crack open a bottle of wine and pour a glass or three because we’ve got to keep the chefs happy. Cooking brings me joy and the kitchen is where I find my peace. Breakfast is my favourite meal, so Sunday pancakes are always a sure shot.

Why did you choose this dish?

My mum made trifles for us for special occasions. This was her signature dish for Sunday lunch. Although she used the most awful jelly, I loved watching her assemble the trifle, it was our special time together. The skills I witnessed during these moments have stayed with me and today I still carry these traits as a baker. She probably doesn’t know I don’t like jelly to this day but for her Sunday trifle, I would eat it with a big smile. Love you Ma.

Cookies, peaches and cream trifle. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Cookies, peaches and cream trifle

Serves 12

1-2 sheets store-bought trifle sponge (or check out the recipe on the Instagram reel of @sweetandmenz to make your own)

1x packet of shortbread cookies

2 x 420g cans peaches, juice reserved

Custard cream

4 egg yolks

½ cup of sugar

200g cream cheese, chopped at room temperature

300ml fresh cream

250g mascarpone

1 tsp chai masala mix (we use Sobhna’s brand)

1. For the custard cream: Whisk the yolks and sugar in a clean bowl then place over a double boiler. Whisk vigorously for 5 to 7 minutes then set aside to cool.

2. Add the cream cheese in small bits to the egg mixture and cream until well combined. Gradually add cream to the mixture and beat on high for 4-5 minutes. Lastly, add mascarpone and the chai masala and beat for another 2 minutes on high. It should now have soft peaks. Cover and store in the fridge.

3. To assemble: Cut the sponge in halves or thirds, lengthways, and line a large baking dish with the sponge to cover the surface. Line the sponge with half the peaches, add 4 tablespoons of juice over the peaches. Spoon half of the cream mixture over the peaches, and spread with a spoon. Crumble a third of the cookies all around the dish then repeat the same method one more time.

4. Cover your dish and allow it to chill for 6 hours or overnight. To serve, dress the top of your trifle with more peaches loosely around the top and crumble more cookies over.

Sweet & Me, 235 Church St, Onehunga, Auckland



