Sunday Kitchen: Nic Watt + Spiced chicken tacos recipe

Photo / Alex Burton

Chef and restaurateur Nic Watt is responsible for some of Auckland’s most delicious dining spots, namely Masu, Akarana Eatery and Inca Newmarket and Ponsonby. Here he shares his Sunday ritual and a dish he loves serving up from his Inca menu.

What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?

Sundays are family days and if we’re not out fishing, we always look for a relaxed, easily put-together dinner for the family - something we all enjoy and that encourages conviviality and lively discussion around the dinner table.

I’m usually cooking for six, including four teenagers, so we have the benefit of hungry teens and palates that are, in the most part, adventurous! We do have one pescatarian, so always need to factor this into the menu planning.

Why have you chosen this dish?

I always find tacos a favourite. We make our own hand-pressed corn tacos, then have all the fillings and ingredients set out in the middle for each of us to build our own tacos. I have chosen an Inca dish - spiced chicken tacos with barbecued corn salsa, guacamole, sriracha mayo and fresh lime - as this just slips in seasonally right now with the corn and avocado. The chicken can be barbecued or simply roasted in the oven if preferred. But, most importantly, I’ve chosen it because it’s what we all love to eat. For our pescatarian, I add a panko-crumbed fish fillet. We love to eat together and having everything prepared and placed in the the centre of the table makes for a fun, creative and family-style dinner.

Photo / Alex Burton

Spiced chicken tacos with barbecued corn salsa

Serves 6

900g chicken tenderloins

2 small red onions, quartered

Extra virgin olive oil

18 soft wheat tacos

4 Tbsp sriracha mayonnaise, in a small dish with a pastry brush

1 cup fresh mint

1 cup fresh basil

1 cup fresh coriander

2 avocado, slice 3mm lengths

3 limes, cut in half

Spice mix

1 Tbsp shichimi togarashi (Japanese seven-spice mix)

6 Tbsp coconut aminos

2 tbsp mirin

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 lemon, juice and zest

Barbecue corn salsa

3 whole corn cobs, dehusked

½ mild red chilli

2 spring onions

3 ripe tomatoes, diced

2 limes, juice only

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1. Combine the spice mix ingredients, add the chicken tenderloins and marinate for a minimum of 3 hours.

2. For the grilled corn salsa: Heat your barbecue or grill plate and roast the corn, to gain a little colour. Allow to cool and cut off all the kernels. Mix the kernels with the remaining salsa ingredients and allow the flavours to combine together at room temperature.

3. Grill or barbecue the red onion quarters until soft and tender, sit in a good splash of extra virgin olive oil to cool.

4. Mix your washed mint, basil and coriander in a bowl

5. Barbecue or use a griddle pan to cook the marinated chicken tenderloins through. This should only take about 5 minutes, as the tenderloins are small. Cover and rest.

6. Heat the soft tacos in a pan or on the barbecue for some nice grill marks and smoky flavor.

7. Build your tacos by brushing lightly and evenly with sriracha mayo, place a tenderloin into a warm taco shell, top with barbecued corn salsa, red onion, add a couple of slices avocado, a good sprinkle of the mixed herbs and serve with fresh lime on the side. You’re ready to eat and repeat!