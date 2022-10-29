Jason Kim of Tokki restaurant in Milford. Photo / Alex Burton

Jason Kim - ex Sidart (including two years as head chef there), Cassia, The Grove, Clooney and, most recently, executive chef at Gochu - has opened his own restaurant, Tokki, in Milford. Jason describes the Tokki menu as authentic Korean fare - with none of the fried chicken and lashings of chilli and cheese seen elsewhere.

Subtle and elegant, taking inspiration from Korean temple cuisine, it's about highlighting beautiful produce and the flavour and freshness of the ingredients. Here, he shares his Sunday ritual with us and a go-to Sunday dish.

What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?

After all week cooking in the kitchen, my job is still not finished. I have VVIPs to cook breakfast for! The kids love Korean toasties. For these, I take soft Tip Top thick-cut bread and spread generously on one side with butter. Slice on some fresh cabbage and pickled gherkins. Quickly grill some sliced champagne ham and make scrambled egg. Then layer it all in between two pieces of bread (butter side out) along with a glug of simple Thousand Island sauce (mayo and ketchup) and grill in a pan on the stovetop. Filter coffee for us and hot chocolate for kids.

Why have you chosen to share this dish?

Military soup is what my dad liked to cook for our family every Sunday growing up. My parents have always worked six days a week, even now, so family meals needed to be simple and quick. And this soup is so quick and easy, but still full of flavour. It's become one of my weekend rituals. Simply chop everything and put it in the pot.

Military soup. Photo / Alex Burton

Military soup (Budae jjigae)

200g spam, cut into thick slices

100g Frankfurt cheese sausage, cut into thick slices

100g tofu, cut into thick slices

100g kimchi, roughly chopped

100g can of corned beef

1 packet of Korean instant ra-myun

100g onion, thinly sliced

100g baked beans

1 litre kelp stock

50g spring onion, thinly sliced, to serve

Gochujang sauce

3 tsp gochujang (Korean chilli paste)

2 Tbsp gochugaru (Korean chilli flakes)

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp sesame oil

⅓ tsp black peppercorns, ground

½ green chilli (if you want extra spicy)

Jason Kim of Tokki restaurant in Milford, Tamaki Makaurau. Photo / Alex Burton

1. To make gochujang sauce, place all ingredients into a small bowl and mix well.

Set aside.

2. Arrange the spam, sausages, tofu, kimchi and corned beef in a large shallow pot. Pull ra-myun out from the packet and keep the seasoning sachet for the end. Par-cook the instant noodles. Add the onion and baked beans to the pot and place the noodles on top.

3. Add kelp stock and gochujang sauce to the pot. Turn the heat to high and bring the stock to a boil. Once it starts to boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 5 minutes to release all the flavours. Add extra seasoning from the Ra-myun sachet if you wish. Garnish with spring onion before serving.