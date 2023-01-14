Andreas Pfyl. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Andreas Pfyl is the chef de cuisine at Auckland’s Park Hyatt. He talks us through his Sunday routine.

What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?

I also love using my barbecue, so for me a perfect day off in the kitchen at home involves smoking something on my Weber kettle with my friends, some sun and beers.

Why have you chosen to share this dish?

I definitely cook comfort food from my childhood when I’m at home. With my father being from Switzerland, we would often make spatzli, a fresh egg noodle that is made in German-speaking Switzerland, Austria and Germany.

Andreas Pfyl cooks comfort food such as spatzli when at home. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Spatzli

Makes 10 portions

500g flour

15g salt

1g ground nutmeg

350-400ml milk 4 eggs

1. Sift the flour, salt and nutmeg into a bowl. Make a well in the centre.

2. Combine the lukewarm milk with the eggs and pour into the well.

3. Gradually stir the flour into the liquid until the dough takes on a thick consistency, like molasses. Beat the dough until bubbles start to form. Force the dough through a spatzli colander directly into boiling salted water. When the spatzli are all floating on the surface, remove them. Chill in ice water and drain well. Prepare like pasta, or saute lightly in butter.