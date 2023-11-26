Gemma Heffernan, general manager of Ripe Deli in Ellerslie, with her heart-healthy schnitzel and tomato salad. Photo / Alex Burton

Ripe Deli has recently opened a new store at The Heart Foundation at 9 Kalmia St in Ellerslie, with a beautiful garden setting and glasshouse seating included. Gemma Heffernan is the woman running the kitchen for both this new spot and Ripe’s lovely little store at Lewis Eady in Epsom. She’s one busy general manager but here finds time to share a recipe that gets both the delicious and heart-healthy ticks.

What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?

Sunday is a day spent relaxing with my partner and our two dogs. We are up early, out on a walk or an adventure, so we really love the early afternoons and summer evenings to unwind and enjoy a glass of wine and a yummy meal.

Why did you choose this dish?

I chose this dish because we have always loved a good schnitzel — working with The Heart Foundation’s nutritional guidelines is a great way to change up an old recipe and incorporate some interesting ingredients that are great for the heart and health in general. It’s light, fresh and lovely and tastes like summer.

Photo / Alex Burton

Super-crust schnitzel with summerlicious salad

Serves 4

4 boneless chicken thighs

Plain flour, for dusting

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup hemp hearts

¼ cup tri-coloured quinoa

2 Tbsp chia seeds

1 lemon, zest only

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup grated parmesan

½ cup, approximately, chopped fresh herbs (eg parsley, chives, basil)

1 egg, lightly beaten, mixed with ½ cup milk

Avocado oil, for pan-frying

Summerlicious salad

300-500g best-quality medley of tomatoes you can find, including different colours and sizes (I used Curious Croppers Summer Medley and two large heirloom)

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp maple syrup

Extra virgin olive oil

½ small red onion

Good handful of rocket leaves

½ cup chopped Italian parsley and basil

½ bunch fresh asparagus

250g stracciatella cheese

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Open up the chicken thighs and dust each with flour.

2. Mix the panko breadcrumbs, hemp hearts, tri-coloured quinoa, chia seeds, lemon zest, salt, pepper, parmesan, and chopped herbs together in a shallow dish or plate.

2. Dip the chicken into the egg and milk mixture, then coat with the breadcrumb mixture.

3. Pan-fry the coated chicken in avocado oil to brown the crust.

4. Transfer the chicken to the preheated oven for approximately 15 minutes or until cooked through.

5. Prepare the summerlicious salad while the chicken is in the oven.

6. Chop the tomatoes into different shapes and sizes.

7. Mix the red wine vinegar, maple syrup, and a splash of olive oil together and toss through the tomatoes, season to taste. Leave to sit for a few minutes.

8. Use a mandoline to finely slice the red onion, or chop it finely with a knife, and add it to the tomato mix.

9. Wash a handful of rocket leaves and add to the tomatoes along with the chopped basil and Italian parsley.

10. Blanch half a bunch of asparagus in boiling salty water for approximately three minutes, then run under cold water and add to the tomato mixture.

11. Toss together the tomato mixture and asparagus and layer half on a platter.

12. Layer the stracciatella cheese over the tomato mix and add half of the toasted pine nuts.

13. Add the final layer of tomatoes, followed by another layer of pine nuts. Arrange everything rustically. Serve with the chicken schnitzel and a crusty French baguette for the perfect summer evening alfresco dining experience.