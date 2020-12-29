Summer recipes: The best alcohol-free party drinks

A jug of icea tea in the fridge over the summer will keep everyone cool. Photo / Getty Images

When you need to take a break from the alcohol-fuelled hedonism of the festive season, these fun booze-free refreshers are pretty, perfect and still give a sense of occasion.

Add these to the mix for New Year's Eve and hit 2021 minus the hangover.

Rhubarb soda

Subtle rhubarb creates a lovely alcohol-free soda. Photo / Tam West

A non-alcoholic option for pre-Christmas drinks and the perfect way to cool down this summer.

Serves 10

600ml rhubarb syrup, see recipe below

1½ L sparkling mineral water

Rhubarb syrup

20 stalks red rhubarb, roughly chopped

4 cups white sugar

2 L water, cold

2 tsp citric acid

1. Fill 10 tall glasses with ice and pour 60ml of rhubarb syrup (below) into each.

2. Fill with sparkling mineral water and serve immediately.

3. Rhubarb syrup: Place rhubarb, sugar and cold water into a large pot and bring to the boil over a high heat.

4. Reduce temperature and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in citric acid and pass through a fine sieve, squeezing out as much juice as possible.

5. Cool rhubarb syrup until completely cold. Keep in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

- Recipe by Bevan Smith

Strawberry and mint cordial

Low sugar strawberry and mint cordial that the kids will love. Photo / Tam West

Full of fresh summer flavours, this cordial is delightfully refreshing when paired with sparkling water.

Makes 2-3 500ml bottles

1.3kg strawberries

500ml water

1 handful mint

100ml lemon juice (approx 2 lemons)

200g sugar

1. Wash and hull the strawberries, cut in half then place in a large pan with 100ml of the water and soften them on a medium heat for around 6-8 minutes.

2. Allow the strawberries to cool then blitz in a food processor with the mint and the remaining water.

3. Strain the processed pulp in batches through a fine mesh sieve into a bowl pushing down with a spatula. Discard any leftover pulp.

4. Measure out the juice and add 200g of sugar to every 1 litre of juice retrieved with 100ml lemon juice into a medium, heavy-bottomed pan and gently bring to a simmer on a moderate heat.

5. Stir for about 5 minutes until the sugar has dissolved and it becomes a light syrup.

6. Take off the heat and rest for 5 minutes.

7. Skim off any scum from the top with a spoon then pour into warm, dry, sterilised bottles and seal.

8. Once cooled, keep in the fridge and drink within 4-6 weeks.

To serve: Add to still or fizzy water on ice for a refreshing summer beverage. Or try a grown-up version and add 20ml to gin on ice, topped up with bubbly wine.

- Recipe by Kylee Newton

Iced tea

A refreshing, citrus-infused iced tea that is great to keep in the fridge on hot days. Photo / Tam West

Beat the heat with this easy, refreshing cooler.

Makes 1 jug

2 earl grey tea bags

2 english breakfast tea bags

A small knob of ginger, thinly sliced

A squeeze of honey, to taste

1 lemon

1 orange

A few mint leaves

1. Fill a large teapot with boiling water and then add tea bags. Add thin slices of fresh ginger and a little honey to sweeten, steep until cool, remove tea bags and move to the fridge to chill.

2. Pour tea into a cold jug, add slices of lemon and orange and serve on ice with fresh mint. It's also great topped off with a little lemonade.

- Recipe by Warren Elwin