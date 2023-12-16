There are many ways to protect and refresh your hair during the summer. Photo / Getty Images

Greasy hair, knots and tangles, frizz and sunburnt scalps all seem to come part and parcel with the increased heat and humidity, but there are ways to protect and refresh your hair during this time.

While the list of products for different hair concerns over the summer season is seemingly endless, we’ve narrowed it down to a key few, which help protect locks from damage, give you a boost when you need it and can be carried with you wherever you end up over holidays.

Dyson Wide and Sectioning Hair Clips.

Dyson hair clips, $49

It always pays to be careful when heat styling your hair, and that should extend to the types of clips, hair ties and brushes you use in the process. Dyson has just released a range of clips that promise to grip large amounts of hair while styling, without causing damage to the hair. Each box contains four clips — two precise sectioning clips and two wide clips — which both have the ability to hold more hair than traditional hair styling clips. They’re a great idea for Christmas stockings, too.

So Relaxed Stripe Hat.

Sophie so relaxed stripe hat, $78

Made for rolling up and keeping in your bag, this crocheted hat is a cute way to not only protect your face from the sun, but your hair too. Woven from paper and available in two sizes from 57cm to 59cm, the hat is structured enough not to be floppy but flexible in its nature so you never have to worry about it warping out of shape.

Noosa Basics Sea Spray.

Noosa Basics sea spray, $29

If your hair tends to get more flat and limp as the temperature increases, a sea spray helps to add a bit of extra grit and texture to strands. A salty spritz can also assist those with very fine, slippery hair in holding a hairstyle or curl for that much longer. This Australian brand makes its products weekly in small batches using organic, raw ingredients and no fragrances.

Tangle Teezer Plant-Based Detangling Hairbrush.

Tangle Teezer plant-based detangling hair brush, $32.99

When it comes to knots, there’s no better hair brush for detangling gently and quickly than a Tangle Teezer. Along with a wide range of original brushes in myriad shades and shapes, the brand now has a plant-based brush in its line, made from 85 per cent sustainably sourced castor beans.

Bumble and bumble Pret-a-Powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist.

Bumble and bumble pret-a-powder post workout dry shampoo mist 45ml, $26

This travel-sized dry shampoo is the perfect handbag companion, especially if you’re in between washes or you’re battling with particularly humid conditions. Dry shampoos usually come in aerosol form, but this carry-on friendly mist offers a dual-phased liquid formula which absorbs oil and eliminates odour, helping to refresh sweaty locks on the go with no white cast or residue.

Sun Bum Scalp & Hair Mist SPF 30.

Sun Bum scalp & hair mist SPF 30, $29.99

A hat is always the best form of UV protection for your hair and scalp, but if you’re swimming or need to go hat-free, this lightweight mist will provide broad-spectrum protection for both your scalp and strands. It offers 80 minutes of water resistance and is also oxybenzone and octinoxate-free, making it safer for our oceans and marine life.

Beauty School

Q: I want to get lash extensions for summer, but will they ruin my lashes?

A: When it comes to a semi-permanent set of lashes, you get what you pay for, so make sure you visit a salon with excellent reviews, industry-standard qualifications and the option of a no-obligation consultation before you commit. An unskilled technician or the use of poor-quality lash extensions and glue can cause damage to your lashes, so please don’t look for the cheapest option here. Another procedure which gives a boost to your natural lashes without the need for extensions is a lash lift, which is essentially a perm for your eyelashes. A lash lift makes your lashes look longer, gives a curl to even the straightest eyelashes and can last for six to eight weeks with the right care. Again, you want to visit a reputable salon because there is a lot of technique (and chemicals) involved.

Hada Labo Concentrated Water Serum Lock-in-Moist, $40.99.

We Love: Japanese skincare brand Hada Labo

After launching in Australia last year, Japan’s number one skincare line, Hada Labo, sold out four times. The range, famed for its patented super hyaluronic acid, is now exclusively stocked at Chemist Warehouse locations across New Zealand and you’ll want to get in quick because it’s already flying out the door here too. If you’re looking to start with just one product, the Lotion No.1 Super Hydrator is the hero in the Hada Labo range, with one unit selling every three seconds in Japan. For those with skin that craves hydration but not the look or feel of heavy lotions and creams, especially in summer, Hada Labo is the brand to have on your radar for 2024. Every product is made without parabens, fragrances, dye and mineral oils and prices range from $7.99 to $42.99.

Hada Labo Smoothing Anti Fatigue Eye Cream, $30.99.

