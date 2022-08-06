Lifestyle
Style: Be inspired by Greek goddesses in fashion and decor
Quick Read
Take inspiration from cobalt blues, whimsical whites and fine golds that are the epitome of the rich culture and history of the Ancient Greek world.
1 Anoushka Van Rijn earrings, $249.
2 Baina pool towel,
$110.
3 Ford Millinery crochet bucket hat, $129, from The Iconic.
4 Birkenstock sandals, $300.
5 Hermina Athens lapis and gold vermeil necklace, $160, from MatchesFashion.
6 Aje necklace, $375.
7 Marle dress, $400.
8 Orpheus bust candle, $169, from World.
9 Stoneware vessel, $75, from Tamaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.
10 Ruby dress, $299.
11 Zoe & Morgan earrings, $209.
12 Into the Roundhouse coasters, set of four, $39.
13 La Tribe sandals, $270.
14 Cathy Pope necklace, $249.
15 Themis Z vase, $912, from MatchesFashion.
16 Sir The Label dress, $591.
17 St Agni dress, $595.
18 Bird & Knoll dress, $816.
19 Blanca dress, $374.
20 Greek Islands, by Chrysanthos Panas (Assouline, $207), from Net-a-Porter.
Stockists:
ajeworld.co.nz; anoushkavanrijn.co.nz; aucklandmuseum.com; blanca.shop; birdandknoll.com; birkenstock.co.nz; cathypope.co.nz; dissh.com.au; intheround.house; latribe.co.nz; marle.co.nz; matchesfashion.com; net-a-porter.com; rubynz.com; st-agni.com; sirthelabel.com; shopbaina.com; theiconic.co.nz; theoutnet.com; witchery.co.nz; worldbrand.co.nz; zoeandmorgan.com.
Stylist: Annabel Dickson