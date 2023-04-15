Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has spoken out about her concerns for a new president who could be even "worse" than Donald Trump. Photo / AP

Former porn star Stormy Daniels, who is at the centre of Donald Trump’s historic indictment, says if a better leader isn’t elected to lead America in 2024, then speaking out about her alleged fling with the former President will have been for nothing.

The 44-year-old told Page Six when asked if it would all be worthwhile if the scandal prevented Trump, 76, from being re-elected next year: “It depends on who would get elected instead. It could be even worse.

”And then I’ve made the most terrible mistake,” said Daniels, who claims to have had sex with Trump in his suite at a resort in Lake Tahoe, California.

When quizzed about what she’d do differently if she could have her time again, she said: “Not go to that hotel room.”

Meanwhile, Trump is expected back in court in December in Manhattan after pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business record charges. These are thought to be linked to an alleged US $130,000 (NZ $209,000) in hush money payment to Daniels in the run-up to his 2016 presidential campaign after she claimed they had a fling. However the Apprentice star denies the porn star’s claims.

Stormy claims the money was paid by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, who the ex-president is now suing for more than US $500 million (NZ $804 million), according to a filing in a Florida court.

Trump has said he will still run for president even if convicted, and if he wins the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 race to become the US’ next leader, he is likely to face the current President, Joe Biden.

The eighty-year-old democrat has revealed he plans to seek re-election, but no formal announcement has been made.

Biden told NBC News: “I plan on running, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.”