Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Stewart Copeland on The Police, Sting and his return to New Zealand stages

Karl Puschmann
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Stewart Copeland will tour New Zealand with his Have I Said Too Much? speaking tour in early 2026.

Stewart Copeland will tour New Zealand with his Have I Said Too Much? speaking tour in early 2026.

The headline-grabbing drummer tells Karl Puschmann why he’s swapped his drum kit for a mic on his upcoming NZ tour.

The stories of infighting are legendary.

Ferocious arguments, constant battling and even broken bones. The rumours have created an apocalyptic battlefield where myth swirls freely with the truth.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save