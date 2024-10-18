Steve Braunias - On the joy of gardening and community

Kelmarna Gardens. Photo / Nick Reed

Steve Braunias is an award-winning New Zealand journalist, author, columnist and editor.

OPINION

“We are stardust.” There was a seedling sale last weekend at the Kelmarna Community Farm around the corner from my house. Gosh, it was exciting. I am all about gardening these days, and only ever dream of long straight rows of sweet corn in sunlight, with their yellowness and their brittle thin-papered leaves, their promise of the fat of the land. Gardening is everything. Gardening is food, flowers, fresh produce, filth. There is such a beautiful innocence and harmlessness in gardening. It brings the mild hippie out in everyone. It’s Woodstock.

“We are golden.” I arrived early but hundreds of people were already there; it was as though a mighty bell had rung, and summoned the middle classes from their homes. They came with vivid faces from their nice villas and architectural monstrosities with baskets on their arms and a song in their hearts. We sang the same song of peace as we elbowed each other out of the goddamned way to get at beans, courgettes, cucumbers, and other seedlings. We were children of God. Our souls had been set free. We had come to Woodstock.

“And we’ve got to get ourselves back to the garden.” As well as Kelmarna, there are community farms or gardens all over the map - 12 garden beds at the Grow Forrest Hill Community Garden at Seine Reserve on the North Shore, and three acres at the Old School Teaching Gardens in Māngere offering garden plots for rent at $30 for six months. Yvette Thomas from the Mangere gardens said in an interview, “Our stream, nourished by springs and rain run-off, hosts raupō, watercress, cow cress, willow, and long fin eels…We’ve been fortunate to work with amazing Corrections teams from Manurewa, Māngere/Ōtara, and now Panmure. Thanks to them, our native bush and food forest are thriving, and they support fresh produce delivery to the community.” Great contribution from the prisoners of Woodstock.