Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Steve Braunias on how to cope with the question of tips in restaurants

4 minutes to read

Tipping is an art. Photo / 123rf

Canvas
By: Steve Braunias

"Do you wish to add a tip? Yes/No." There you are, fed and watered and liquored, the meal has filled up your senses like a night in a forest, you were blind with hunger

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.