Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Steve Braunias identifies a disturbing fashion trend

Steve Braunias
By
4 mins to read
Street style outside the Etro show at Milan Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Street style outside the Etro show at Milan Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Old guys in extremely colourful shirts! They have reached critical mass this summer, whole squadrons of men in their 50s, their 60s, their 70s, their nearly deads, parading around New Zealand in extremely garish

Latest from Lifestyle