Steve Braunias: I hired a private detective to track down the stolen jewels

4 minutes to read

'I hired a private detective, as an act of love'. Steve Braunias. Photo / Getty Images

Canvas
By: Steve Braunias

Steve Braunias provides a true-crime drama.

I hired a private detective once. God I hated him. He was a conceited sonofabitch who gave the impression that he felt a great longing to look at himself

